K-pop idols
who are Aries
Energetic and charismatic, Jackson's stage presence is electrifying. His Aries passion is evident in every performance, bringing a unique flair to GOT7's dynamic group
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jackson (GOT7)
Aries charm meets visual perfection in Eunwoo. Known for his stunning visuals and versatile talents, he embodies the energetic and determined spirit of his zodiac sign
Image: Fantagio
Eunwoo (ASTRO)
Mina's Aries determination shines in her graceful performances. From elegant dance moves to soulful vocals, she adds a touch of fiery passion to TWICE's harmonious ensemble
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mina (Twice)
ATEEZ's powerful main dancer, Yunho, embodies the fearless energy of an Aries. His charismatic stage presence and strong performances reflect his bold and determined personality
Image: KQ Entertainment
Yunho (ATEEZ)
Sehun's Aries confidence and charm make him a standout in EXO. Known for his captivating dance moves and striking visuals, he exudes the fiery spirit of his zodiac sign
Sehun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Wheein's Aries energy is reflected in her dynamic vocals and stage charisma. As a key vocalist of MAMAMOO, she brings passion and intensity to their performances
Image: RBW
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
Dreamcatcher's versatile main dancer, HanDong, showcases the boldness and creativity of an Aries. His energetic moves and stage presence add a fiery touch to the group
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
HanDong (Dreamcatcher)
Renjun's Aries determination shines in his multifaceted talents. As a member of NCT, his vocals and stage presence showcase the ambitious spirit of his zodiac sign
Image: SM Entertainment
Renjun (NCT)
Lisa's Aries confidence and fierce talent make her a standout rapper and dancer in BLACKPINK. Her dynamic stage presence reflects the boldness of her zodiac sign
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Irene's elegance meets Aries determination in Red Velvet. As the group's leader, her poised stage presence and versatile talents embody the fiery spirit of her zodiac sign
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene (Red Velvet)