Pujya Doss

October 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are athletic

Starting a career as a K-pop idol is no easy feat. In addition to singing and rapping, they have to dance and entertain crowds live

Image: Cube Entertainment

This journey requires some level of physical fitness, but a few stand out by taking it to the next level and pushing their limits

Image: Source Music

Now, meet these seven remarkable K-pop idols whose athleticism will truly amaze you

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not just a musical maestro, Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, showcases his athletic prowess during "Kingdom: Legendary War" events

Agency: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids' Bang Chan

A former ballerina, Kazuha exhibits her incredible fitness by acing a challenge with over 80 sit-ups in two minutes on "Idol's Physical Race

Agency: Polaris Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha

A competitive taekwondo champion, Kim Yo Han demonstrates his impressive skills on "TMI Show

Agency: OUI Entertainment

WEi's Kim Yo Han

Former professional ballroom dancer Xiaoting's flawless performance requires years of dedicated training

Kep1er's Xiaoting

Agency: Swing Entertainment

From the ice rink to the stage, nationally-ranked figure skater Sunghoon shines as a K-pop idol

Agency: BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon

Multi-talented Jeon Somi flaunts her taekwondo skills, showing her prowess beyond just her music career

Jeon Somi

Agency: The Black Label

In addition to his musical talents, Jungkook excels in boxing, further establishing his versatility

Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Jungkook

