K-pop idols who are Capricorn
Charismatic and playful, Sana, a Capricorn, adds a burst of energy to Twice. Known for her radiant smile, she enchants fans with her lively presence
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Sana Minatozaki (Twice)
V, the soulful Capricorn of BTS, captivates with his deep vocals and enigmatic charm. His artistic flair and warm personality contribute to BTS's global success
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
Capricorn Winter, from aespa, brings a cool elegance to the group. Her ethereal visuals and versatile talents contribute to the futuristic appeal of the group
Image: SM Entertainment.
Winter (aespa)
Kim Jisoo, a Capricorn from Blackpink, mesmerizes with her timeless beauty and versatile talents, adding grace and charisma to the group's global phenomenon
Image: YG Entertainment.
Kim Jisoo (Blackpink)
GOT7's Jay B, a Capricorn, shines with his smooth vocals and dynamic stage presence. His leadership and artistic vision contribute to the group's diverse musicality
Jay B (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
D.O, the soulful Capricorn of EXO, charms with his rich vocals and acting prowess. Known for his calm demeanor, he adds depth to EXO's artistic journey
Image: SM Entertainment.
D.O (EXO)
Capricorn Kai of EXO dazzles with his powerful dance and magnetic stage presence. His dynamic talents and charismatic aura make him a standout performer
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai (EXO)
Monsta X's Chae Hyungwon, a Capricorn, stuns with his model-like visuals and multifaceted talents, contributing to the group's powerful and versatile image
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Chae Hyungwon (Monsta X)
Blackpink's Kim Jennie, a Capricorn, commands attention with her fierce charisma and impeccable style. Her rapping and leadership enhance Blackpink's global impact
Image: YG Entertainment.
Kim Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Joshua, the charming Capricorn of SEVENTEEN, enchants with his sweet vocals and warm personality. His musical contributions and positive energy elevate the group's harmony
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Joshua (SEVENTEEN)