Kang Daniel, a former member of the boy band Wanna One is a hard-core cat lover, he also has 4 cats named Rooney, Peter, Ori, and Jjang Ah.
Kang Daniel
Image: Kang Daniel’s Instagram
For the past 4 years, the iconic idol Lisa has been adopting cats. She currently has five cats named Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis and Lego.
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Image: Lisa’s Instagram
Fans noticed Jooheon’s extreme love for cats when he got his two kittens named Gucci and Yoshi in a 2018 fan meeting.
Jooheon (MONSTA X)
Image: Jooheon’s Instagram
Kun once confessed his love for cats and also said that he would prefer cats more than dogs, but have an extreme love for both.
Kun (NCT)
Image: Kun's Instagram
Jimin confirmed his great love for cats. He was also seen with a cat in his solo MV Serendipity. But sadly the idol is allergic to cats' fur.
Jimin (BTS)
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
The idol has a long history of owning cats and shows a deep love for them. Jaejoong has 4 cats namely Jiji, Yoyo, Nene, and Koo.
Jaejoong (JYJ)
Image: Jaejoong's Instagram
The former member of the K-pop girl group SISTAR loves cats so much that she started volunteering in animal shelters. She has also adopted a cat called Reno.
Hyolyn
Image: Hyolyn’s Instagram
Yura had also confirmed how much she loves cats and was also seen playing with the kitties in a cat cafe in her live stream. She also has a pet cat named Koya.
Yura (Girl’s Day)
Image: Yura’s Instagram
Handong's favorite animal is a cat and had also introduced herself as the “Dreamcatcher’s cat”. She has a cat named Nannan.
Handong (Dreamcatcher)
Image: Handong's Instagram
Click Here
Proud owner of five cats named Nora, Kunta, Odd, Baireu, and Cake, the group leader surpasses member BamBam’s number for the furries who has four of his own.
GOT7’s Jay B
Image: Jay B’s Instagram