Pujya Doss

 October 04,2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are Dancing Machines

K-pop is known for its stunning visuals, powerful vocals, and deadly dance combinations. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Today here is the list of Dance machines that are great performers from your favorite K-pop groups

Image: SM Entertainments

These idols are total pros and can nail any dance in a flash! Keep reading to see some seriously impressive dancers

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Main dancer and lead rapper of BTS. Known for his powerful moves, energy, and versatility

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)


Lead dancer and lead vocalist of SEVENTEEN. Known for his creative choreography and stage presence

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

 Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)


Main dancer and lead rapper of TWICE. Known for her sharp moves and precision

Image: JYP Entertainment

Momo (TWICE)

Main dancer and lead rapper of BLACKPINK. Known for her powerful stage presence and charisma

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Lead dancer and lead vocalist of SHINee. Known for his fluid moves and graceful style

Image: SM Entertainment

Taemin (SHINee)

Leader, main dancer, and main rapper of TVXQ! Known for his powerful moves and stage presence

Image: SM Entertainment

Yunho (TVXQ!)

There are many talented dancers under HYBE and Yeonjun is one of them, Hybe choreographer mentioned many times about Yeonjun's skills

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun (TXT)

