K-pop idols who are Dancing Machines
K-pop is known for its stunning visuals, powerful vocals, and deadly dance combinations.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Today here is the list of Dance machines that are great performers from your favorite K-pop groups
Image: SM Entertainments
These idols are total pros and can nail any dance in a flash! Keep reading to see some seriously impressive dancers
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Main dancer and lead rapper of BTS. Known for his powerful moves, energy, and versatility
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
Lead dancer and lead vocalist of SEVENTEEN. Known for his creative choreography and stage presence
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Main dancer and lead rapper of TWICE. Known for her sharp moves and precision
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo (TWICE)
Main dancer and lead rapper of BLACKPINK. Known for her powerful stage presence and charisma
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Lead dancer and lead vocalist of SHINee. Known for his fluid moves and graceful style
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee)
Leader, main dancer, and main rapper of TVXQ! Known for his powerful moves and stage presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Yunho (TVXQ!)
There are many talented dancers under HYBE and Yeonjun is one of them, Hybe choreographer mentioned many times about Yeonjun's skills
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT)