K-pop idols who are eonnis of the group
Elegant BLACKPINK visual, Jisoo's stunning vocals and charm elevate the group
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
Iconic Girls' Generation leader, Taeyeon's powerful vocals define K-pop's second-generation era
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment.
MAMAMOO's main vocalist, Solar radiates charisma, showcasing versatile vocal prowess and captivating stage presence
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW.
Red Velvet's visual and leader, Irene's sophisticated aura and dance skills contribute to the group's unique charm
Irene (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment.
TWICE's cheerful and energetic lead vocalist, Nayeon's lively personality and adorable visuals captivate fans globally
Nayeon (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's charismatic leader, Yeji, shines with a powerful stage presence and versatile talents
Yeji (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
LE SSERAFIM's Japanese beauty, Sakura, captivates with her unique visuals and impressive dancing
Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Source Music
FIFTY FIFTY's talented main vocalist, Keena, brings soulful tones and emotional depth to the group's music
Keena (FIFTY FIFTY)
Image: ATTRAKT
IVE's youngest member, Gaeul, amazes with her mature vocals and dynamic stage presence
Gaeul (IVE)
Image: Swing Entertainment.
Apink's leader, Chorong, symbolizes the group's enduring success with her leadership and sweet vocals
Park Chorong (Apink)
Image: Cube Entertainment