Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 12, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are eonnis of the group

Elegant BLACKPINK visual, Jisoo's stunning vocals and charm elevate the group

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Iconic Girls' Generation leader, Taeyeon's powerful vocals define K-pop's second-generation era

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

 Image:  SM Entertainment.

MAMAMOO's main vocalist, Solar radiates charisma, showcasing versatile vocal prowess and captivating stage presence

Solar (MAMAMOO)

Image:  RBW.

Red Velvet's visual and leader, Irene's sophisticated aura and dance skills contribute to the group's unique charm

Irene (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

TWICE's cheerful and energetic lead vocalist, Nayeon's lively personality and adorable visuals captivate fans globally

Nayeon (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

ITZY's charismatic leader, Yeji, shines with a powerful stage presence and versatile talents

Yeji (ITZY)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

LE SSERAFIM's Japanese beauty, Sakura, captivates with her unique visuals and impressive dancing

Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)

Image:  Source Music

FIFTY FIFTY's talented main vocalist, Keena, brings soulful tones and emotional depth to the group's music

Keena (FIFTY FIFTY)

Image:  ATTRAKT

IVE's youngest member, Gaeul, amazes with her mature vocals and dynamic stage presence

Gaeul (IVE)

Image:  Swing Entertainment.

Apink's leader, Chorong, symbolizes the group's enduring success with her leadership and sweet vocals

Park Chorong (Apink)

Image:  Cube Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here