K-pop idols who are faces of Global Luxury brands
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
As the global ambassador for Dior, Jisoo’s elegant style and charming presence shine through, making her a perfect fit for the brand
V’s unique fashion sense and charisma have made him a global ambassador for Celine, blending luxury with his distinct personal style
V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known as the Human Chanel, Jennie represents Chanel with her chic and sophisticated style, embodying the brand's timeless elegance
Jennie (BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Kai’s charismatic aura and flawless visuals make him an ideal global ambassador for Gucci, bringing a fresh and trendy vibe to the brand
Kai (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
As the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, Rosé’s stylish and edgy look perfectly complements the brand’s modern and bold image
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Jackson’s dynamic and versatile style makes him a standout global ambassador for Fendi, representing the brand’s innovative and luxurious appeal
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
G-Dragon’s trendsetting fashion sense and bold personality have made him a global ambassador for Chanel, blending avant-garde style with luxury
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
As the global ambassador for Celine, Lisa’s stunning visuals and fierce charisma perfectly align with the brand’s high-fashion and modern aesthetic
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Baekhyun’s refined and elegant presence has made him a global ambassador for Burberry, showcasing the brand’s classic and sophisticated style
Baekhyun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jungkook’s versatile charm and fashion-forward sense have made him a global ambassador for Calvin Klein, representing the brand’s modern and youthful appeal
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
