JULY 15, 2024

K-pop idols who are faces of Global Luxury brands

Image: YG Entertainment

 Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

As the global ambassador for Dior, Jisoo’s elegant style and charming presence shine through, making her a perfect fit for the brand

V’s unique fashion sense and charisma have made him a global ambassador for Celine, blending luxury with his distinct personal style

V (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known as the Human Chanel, Jennie represents Chanel with her chic and sophisticated style, embodying the brand's timeless elegance

Jennie (BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Kai’s charismatic aura and flawless visuals make him an ideal global ambassador for Gucci, bringing a fresh and trendy vibe to the brand

 Kai (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

As the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, Rosé’s stylish and edgy look perfectly complements the brand’s modern and bold image

 Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment

Jackson’s dynamic and versatile style makes him a standout global ambassador for Fendi, representing the brand’s innovative and luxurious appeal

 Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Image: JYP Entertainment

G-Dragon’s trendsetting fashion sense and bold personality have made him a global ambassador for Chanel, blending avant-garde style with luxury

 G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Image: YG Entertainment

As the global ambassador for Celine, Lisa’s stunning visuals and fierce charisma perfectly align with the brand’s high-fashion and modern aesthetic

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment

Baekhyun’s refined and elegant presence has made him a global ambassador for Burberry, showcasing the brand’s classic and sophisticated style

 Baekhyun (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

Jungkook’s versatile charm and fashion-forward sense have made him a global ambassador for Calvin Klein, representing the brand’s modern and youthful appeal

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

