K-pop idols who are hyungs of the group
As SHINee's leader, Onew is the reliable hyung known for his soothing vocals and warm personality
SHINee's Onew
Image: SM Entertainment
Jin, the eldest in BTS, combines vocal prowess with endearing humor, earning love as the group's nurturing hyung
BTS's Jin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Xiumin of EXO is the caring hyung, showcasing versatility in singing, dancing, and acting
EXO's Xiumin
Image: SM Entertainment
As GOT7's leader, JB is the reliable hyung, skillfully leading with charisma while excelling in music and acting
GOT7's JB
Image: JYP Entertainment
ASTRO's JinJin is the dependable leader and rapper, guiding the group with wisdom and talent
ASTRO's JinJin
Image: Fantagio
As NCT's leader, Taeyong is the charismatic hyung, showcasing rap and dance skills that reflect his multifaceted talent
NCT's Taeyong
Image: SM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's S.Coups is the dynamic leader, showcasing rap and dance skills while providing strong leadership
SEVENTEEN's S.Coups
Image: Pledis Entertainment
ATEEZ's Hongjoong, the group's leader, is a versatile hyung known for his rapping, producing, and leadership
ATEEZ's Hongjoong
Image: KQ Entertainment
As Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan is the nurturing hyung, excelling in producing, singing, and leading the group
Stray Kids' Bang Chan
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
MONSTA X's Shownu is the powerful leader, balancing strength and sensitivity, showcasing versatile talents in singing and dancing
MONSTA X's Shownu
Image: Starship Entertainment