 Pujya Doss

January 11, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are hyungs of the group

As SHINee's leader, Onew is the reliable hyung known for his soothing vocals and warm personality

SHINee's Onew 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Jin, the eldest in BTS, combines vocal prowess with endearing humor, earning love as the group's nurturing hyung

BTS's Jin 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Xiumin of EXO is the caring hyung, showcasing versatility in singing, dancing, and acting

EXO's Xiumin 

Image:  SM Entertainment

As GOT7's leader, JB is the reliable hyung, skillfully leading with charisma while excelling in music and acting

GOT7's JB

Image:  JYP Entertainment

ASTRO's JinJin is the dependable leader and rapper, guiding the group with wisdom and talent

ASTRO's JinJin 

Image:  Fantagio

As NCT's leader, Taeyong is the charismatic hyung, showcasing rap and dance skills that reflect his multifaceted talent

NCT's Taeyong 

Image:  SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups is the dynamic leader, showcasing rap and dance skills while providing strong leadership

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups 

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

ATEEZ's Hongjoong, the group's leader, is a versatile hyung known for his rapping, producing, and leadership

ATEEZ's Hongjoong 

Image:  KQ Entertainment

As Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan is the nurturing hyung, excelling in producing, singing, and leading the group

Stray Kids' Bang Chan 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

MONSTA X's Shownu is the powerful leader, balancing strength and sensitivity, showcasing versatile talents in singing and dancing

MONSTA X's Shownu 

Image:  Starship Entertainment

