K-pop idols who are KOMCA full members

G-Dragon, a trailblazing force in the K-pop scene, marked the beginning of his journey as a KOMCA full member in 2011. In 2014, BIGBANG's TOP, known for his profound rap and charismatic style, became a KOMCA full-member
In 2012, Rain, a multi-talented solo artist renowned for his smooth vocals and impeccable dance skills, joined the list, showcasing his diverse artistry in songwriting and producing within the K-pop realm
In 2015, BoA, the Queen of K-Pop, became a celebrated KOMCA member, captivating audiences not only with her performances but also showcasing her creativity in music production
In 2016, IU, the nation's sweetheart, secured her spot, renowned for her sweet voice and storytelling prowess in music. Her numerous hits reflect a profound understanding of both music and lyrics
In 2018, Suga became BTS' first KOMCA member, lauded for sharp lyricism. RM and J-Hope, recognized in 2020, shaped BTS' sound, and Jungkook's solo work highlights his significance as a KOMCA member in 2024
Woozi of SEVENTEEN, renowned for his outstanding songwriting skills, secured the spot on the list in 2019 followed by his fellow member Vernon joining the esteemed list in 2024
In 2019, Zico, the renowned leader of Block B, joined the esteemed panel with Woozi as a full member of KOMCA
In 2019, Jung Yonghwa from CNBLUE, Jinyoung from GOT7, and Yong Junhyung of Highlight were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the music industry
IN 2019, B.I, former iKON leader and now a soloist, known for his impactful contributions to music, joined the ranks of KOMCA, solidifying his position as a distinguished full member
Honored in 2020, Jay Park, a soloist and CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, stands as a prominent KOMCA full member, recognized for his impactful contributions as both an artist and a producer in the industry
Stray Kids' Bangchan, Changbin, and Han, recognized for their self-produced music, became the first 4th generation idols promoted to full KOMCA membership, signaling the growing influence of the younger generation in K-Pop
Soyeon's leadership and primary role as a producer for (G)I-DLE have secured her this prestigious recognition, marking her latest addition to the list