Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 10, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are Libra

A charismatic and talented rapper, dancer, and vocalist known for his unique fashion sense and stage presence

Image:  SM Entertainment

Key (SHINee)

A versatile leader, rapper, vocalist, and producer known for his songwriting skills and creative vision

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Bang Chan (Stray Kids)


A charming and elegant vocalist known for his angelic voice and soothing stage presence

Image: Pledis Entertainmen

Yoon Jeong Han (SEVENTEEN)

A captivating and versatile rapper, vocalist, and dancer known for her charismatic stage presence and powerful aura

Image: HYBE Labels

Hanni (NewJeans)

A powerful and charismatic vocalist known for his wide vocal range and passionate performances

Choi Jong Ho (ATEEZ)

Image: KQ Entertainmentment

A graceful and skilled dancer, vocalist, and songwriter known for his captivating stage presence and mesmerizing dance moves

 Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Park Jimin (BTS)

A talented and versatile vocalist, dancer, and performer known for his captivating stage presence and mesmerizing dance moves

Image: BELIFT LAB

Lee Heeseung (ENHYPEN)

A charming and charismatic vocalist known for his soulful voice and soothing stage presence

Image:  YG Entertainment

Kim Jin Woo (WINNER)

A captivating and talented vocalist, rapper, and dancer known for her bubbly personality and energetic stage presence

Image: MLD Entertainment

Lee Ah In (Momoland)

A skilled and versatile rapper, vocalist, and dancer known for his multilingual abilities and stage presence

Image:  SM Entertainment

Hendery (WayV)

