K-pop idols who are Libra
A charismatic and talented rapper, dancer, and vocalist known for his unique fashion sense and stage presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Key (SHINee)
A versatile leader, rapper, vocalist, and producer known for his songwriting skills and creative vision
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bang Chan (Stray Kids)
A charming and elegant vocalist known for his angelic voice and soothing stage presence
Image: Pledis Entertainmen
Yoon Jeong Han (SEVENTEEN)
A captivating and versatile rapper, vocalist, and dancer known for her charismatic stage presence and powerful aura
Image: HYBE Labels
Hanni (NewJeans)
A powerful and charismatic vocalist known for his wide vocal range and passionate performances
Choi Jong Ho (ATEEZ)
Image: KQ Entertainmentment
A graceful and skilled dancer, vocalist, and songwriter known for his captivating stage presence and mesmerizing dance moves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Park Jimin (BTS)
A talented and versatile vocalist, dancer, and performer known for his captivating stage presence and mesmerizing dance moves
Image: BELIFT LAB
Lee Heeseung (ENHYPEN)
A charming and charismatic vocalist known for his soulful voice and soothing stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment
Kim Jin Woo (WINNER)
A captivating and talented vocalist, rapper, and dancer known for her bubbly personality and energetic stage presence
Image: MLD Entertainment
Lee Ah In (Momoland)
A skilled and versatile rapper, vocalist, and dancer known for his multilingual abilities and stage presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Hendery (WayV)