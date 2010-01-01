Heading 3

K-pop idols who are not South Korean

Hemelin Darlong

April 21, 2023

Entertainment

2NE1 and BIGBANG. In 2010 she gave an audition to YG Entertainment which was held in Thailand and joined the company

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Image: Lisa’s Instagram

Jackson wang was born and raised in HongKong. In 2010 Jackson was spotted by a representative of a South Korean talent agency JYP Entertainment, while he was playing basket ball who invited him for their global audition

Jackson Wang from GOT7

Image: Jackson Wang’s Instagram 

Huening Kai is a Korean-American singer and songwriter under BIGHIT MUSIC and also the maknae of the group

Huening Kai from TXT

Image: TXT’s Instagram 

Felix was born and brought up in Australia, his parents were Korean immigrants. He received a message asking him if he was interested in auditioning at JYP Entertainment

Felix from Stray Kids

image: Stray Kids' Instagram 

Sana Minatozaki, known mostly as Mina is a Japanese singer based in South Korea.She joined the K-pop girl group TWICE formed in 2015 by JYP Entertainment

Sana Minatozaki from TWICE

Image: Sana’s Instagram 

Rosé was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. She signed with the South Korean label YG Entertainment and trained for four years before debuting as a member of BLACKPINK

Rosé from BLACKPINK

image: Rosé’s Instagram

Yuta Nakamoto mostly known as Yuta is a Japanese artist based in South Korea. He joined SM Entertainment as a trainee in 2012 after getting selected via a global audition 

Yuta from NCT

Image: Yuta Nakamoto’s Instagram

Wen Jun Hui, professionally known by his stage name Jun is a Chinese actor and singer based in South Korea. Jun moved to South Korea in 2012 and debuted as a member of SEVENTEEN in May 2015

Jun from SEVENTEEN

image: Jun’s Instagram 

Zhong Chenle also known as Chenle is a Chinese singer and actor. Chenle signed with SM Entertainment and eventually moved to South Korea in 2016 to debut as a member of NCT Dream

Chenle from NCT

image: Chenle‘s Instagram

BamBam is a Thai rapper and singer who is a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7. When he was only 13, he participated in a JYP Entertainment audition in Thailand, where he got selected, and later moved to South Korea

BamBam from GOT7

Image: BamBam’s Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here