2NE1 and BIGBANG. In 2010 she gave an audition to YG Entertainment which was held in Thailand and joined the company
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Image: Lisa’s Instagram
Jackson wang was born and raised in HongKong. In 2010 Jackson was spotted by a representative of a South Korean talent agency JYP Entertainment, while he was playing basket ball who invited him for their global audition
Jackson Wang from GOT7
Image: Jackson Wang’s Instagram
Huening Kai is a Korean-American singer and songwriter under BIGHIT MUSIC and also the maknae of the group
Huening Kai from TXT
Image: TXT’s Instagram
Felix was born and brought up in Australia, his parents were Korean immigrants. He received a message asking him if he was interested in auditioning at JYP Entertainment
Felix from Stray Kids
image: Stray Kids' Instagram
Sana Minatozaki, known mostly as Mina is a Japanese singer based in South Korea.She joined the K-pop girl group TWICE formed in 2015 by JYP Entertainment
Sana Minatozaki from TWICE
Image: Sana’s Instagram
Rosé was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. She signed with the South Korean label YG Entertainment and trained for four years before debuting as a member of BLACKPINK
Rosé from BLACKPINK
image: Rosé’s Instagram
Yuta Nakamoto mostly known as Yuta is a Japanese artist based in South Korea. He joined SM Entertainment as a trainee in 2012 after getting selected via a global audition
Yuta from NCT
Image: Yuta Nakamoto’s Instagram
Wen Jun Hui, professionally known by his stage name Jun is a Chinese actor and singer based in South Korea. Jun moved to South Korea in 2012 and debuted as a member of SEVENTEEN in May 2015
Jun from SEVENTEEN
image: Jun’s Instagram
Zhong Chenle also known as Chenle is a Chinese singer and actor. Chenle signed with SM Entertainment and eventually moved to South Korea in 2016 to debut as a member of NCT Dream
Chenle from NCT
image: Chenle‘s Instagram
BamBam is a Thai rapper and singer who is a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7. When he was only 13, he participated in a JYP Entertainment audition in Thailand, where he got selected, and later moved to South Korea
BamBam from GOT7
Image: BamBam’s Instagram