Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 13, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols
who are Pisces

A vocal powerhouse, Wendy's Piscean charm shines in her emotive performances, creating a harmonious blend of sensitivity and strength

Image: SM Entertainment

Wendy (Red Velvet)

As a Pisces, Leeseo exudes a dreamy aura on stage, capturing hearts with her versatile talent and ethereal presence

Image: Starship Entertainment

Leeseo (IVE)

Astro's versatile dancer, Rocky, channels Pisces' fluidity, delivering captivating performances that showcase his artistic flair and emotional depth

Image: Fantagio

Rocky (Astro)

A Piscean rapper, Eunchan's lyrical prowess and introspective style contribute to the group's unique sound and emotional resonance

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

Eunchan (Tempest)

 SF9's Pisces maknae, Tae Yang, captivates with his charming vocals and dynamic stage presence, embodying the imaginative and sensitive traits of his zodiac sign

Yoo Tae Yang (SF9)

Image: FNC Entertainment

Yeri's Pisces energy infuses Red Velvet's dynamics with creativity and emotion, making her a multifaceted performer and a source of inspiration

Image: SM Entertainment

Yeri (Red Velvet)

As BTS's rapper and producer, Suga's Piscean depth contributes to the group's introspective lyrics and soulful beats, showcasing artistic sensitivity

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS)

TXT's vocalist, Beomgyu, brings Pisces' emotional depth to the forefront, adding a touch of vulnerability to the group's harmonious sound

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Choi Beomgyu (TXT)

Astro's leader, Jinjin, combines Pisces' intuition with leadership, guiding the group with a compassionate and imaginative approach to music

Image: Fantagio

Jinjin (Astro)

ZEROBASEONE's main dancer, Yujin, embodies Pisces' artistic fluidity, elevating the group's performances with grace, precision, and emotional expression

Image: WakeOne

Han Yujin (ZEROBASEONE)

