K-pop idols
who are Pisces
A vocal powerhouse, Wendy's Piscean charm shines in her emotive performances, creating a harmonious blend of sensitivity and strength
Image: SM Entertainment
Wendy (Red Velvet)
As a Pisces, Leeseo exudes a dreamy aura on stage, capturing hearts with her versatile talent and ethereal presence
Image: Starship Entertainment
Leeseo (IVE)
Astro's versatile dancer, Rocky, channels Pisces' fluidity, delivering captivating performances that showcase his artistic flair and emotional depth
Image: Fantagio
Rocky (Astro)
A Piscean rapper, Eunchan's lyrical prowess and introspective style contribute to the group's unique sound and emotional resonance
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Eunchan (Tempest)
SF9's Pisces maknae, Tae Yang, captivates with his charming vocals and dynamic stage presence, embodying the imaginative and sensitive traits of his zodiac sign
Yoo Tae Yang (SF9)
Image: FNC Entertainment
Yeri's Pisces energy infuses Red Velvet's dynamics with creativity and emotion, making her a multifaceted performer and a source of inspiration
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeri (Red Velvet)
As BTS's rapper and producer, Suga's Piscean depth contributes to the group's introspective lyrics and soulful beats, showcasing artistic sensitivity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
TXT's vocalist, Beomgyu, brings Pisces' emotional depth to the forefront, adding a touch of vulnerability to the group's harmonious sound
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Choi Beomgyu (TXT)
Astro's leader, Jinjin, combines Pisces' intuition with leadership, guiding the group with a compassionate and imaginative approach to music
Image: Fantagio
Jinjin (Astro)
ZEROBASEONE's main dancer, Yujin, embodies Pisces' artistic fluidity, elevating the group's performances with grace, precision, and emotional expression
Image: WakeOne
Han Yujin (ZEROBASEONE)