Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Idols Who Are Redefining Beauty Standards

Being a K-pop idol comes with its own terms and conditions. K-pop stars are known for their flawless bodies and perfect demeanor and are even encouraged to maintain the same by their agencies

Image:  P Nation.

Check out these K-pop idols who play by their own rules and are known to not adhere to the Korean beauty stereotypes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jessi, the fearless queen, defies Korean beauty norms with her boldness, tanned skin, and thick body. Unapologetically gorgeous, she stands out in the K-pop scene

Image:  P Nation.

Jessi

Changbin's flawless visuals and killer jawline challenge current K-pop beauty norms. His sharp chin may be unconventional, but it adds to his unique charm

Changbin (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

BTS's handsome leader, RM, faced criticism for not fitting conventional standards. Mocked for his tanned skin and quirky style, RM has since become an icon of confidence

RM (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Hwasa, a powerhouse with a curvy body, faces backlash for her bold outfit choices. Despite not conforming to traditional norms, she shines on stage

Hwasa (Mamamoo)

Image:  RBW.

Amber Liu (F(X))

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Amber Liu challenges South Korea's beauty norms with her boyish appearance and tattoos, defying gender expectations. Her tomboy avatar breaks barriers

Massively talented and stunning, Chaeryeong doesn't fit Korean beauty standards. Her double eyelids and slightly upturned eyes showcase her unique beauty

Chaeryeong (ITZY)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

"God Jihyo" faced criticism for her natural features, including her tanned skin. Now embracing her true self, she defies stereotypes and inspires others

Jihyo (Twice)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Woozi's 164 cm height challenges the typical standards for male idols. Despite size differences, his cuteness and talent make him endearing

Woozi (Seventeen)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

