Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 9, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols
who are Sagittarius

Energetic ATEEZ rapper, Wooyoung, dazzles with his Sagittarian charisma, igniting stages worldwide

Image: KQ Entertainment.

Jung Wooyoung (ATEEZ)

Dynamic EXO member Chanyeol, a Sagittarius powerhouse, captivates with his versatile talents and radiant personality

Image: SM Entertainment.

Park Chanyeol (EXO)

Sagittarius cutie, Hyeongjun of Cravity, charms fans with his infectious energy and dazzling performances

Image: Starship Entertainment.

Song Hyeongjun (Cravity)

BTS's worldwide handsome, Seokjin, a Sagittarius icon, wows with his vocals, visuals, and captivating stage presence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Kim Seokjin (BTS)

TXT leader Soobin, a Sagittarius sensation, enchants with his leadership, talent, and endearing charm

Choi Soobin (TXT)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, a Sagittarian rising star, captivates with his dance prowess and charismatic stage presence

Image: Belift Lab.

Park Sunghoon (ENHYPEN)

Sagittarius sensation Ni-ki of ENHYPEN mesmerizes with his dance skills and youthful energy

Image: Belift Lab.

Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)

Sagittarian queen Jane of MOMOLAND shines with her dance skills and bright personality, captivating fans worldwide

Image: MLD Entertainment.

Jane (MOMOLAND)

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul, a Sagittarius rap goddess, dazzles with her fierce charisma and versatile talents

Image: RBW.

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

ITZY's visual and dancer, Yuna, a Sagittarian star, wows with her stage presence and stunning visuals

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Shin Yuna (ITZY)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here