K-pop idols
who are Sagittarius
Energetic ATEEZ rapper, Wooyoung, dazzles with his Sagittarian charisma, igniting stages worldwide
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Jung Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Dynamic EXO member Chanyeol, a Sagittarius powerhouse, captivates with his versatile talents and radiant personality
Image: SM Entertainment.
Park Chanyeol (EXO)
Sagittarius cutie, Hyeongjun of Cravity, charms fans with his infectious energy and dazzling performances
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Song Hyeongjun (Cravity)
BTS's worldwide handsome, Seokjin, a Sagittarius icon, wows with his vocals, visuals, and captivating stage presence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Kim Seokjin (BTS)
TXT leader Soobin, a Sagittarius sensation, enchants with his leadership, talent, and endearing charm
Choi Soobin (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, a Sagittarian rising star, captivates with his dance prowess and charismatic stage presence
Image: Belift Lab.
Park Sunghoon (ENHYPEN)
Sagittarius sensation Ni-ki of ENHYPEN mesmerizes with his dance skills and youthful energy
Image: Belift Lab.
Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)
Sagittarian queen Jane of MOMOLAND shines with her dance skills and bright personality, captivating fans worldwide
Image: MLD Entertainment.
Jane (MOMOLAND)
MAMAMOO's Moonbyul, a Sagittarius rap goddess, dazzles with her fierce charisma and versatile talents
Image: RBW.
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
ITZY's visual and dancer, Yuna, a Sagittarian star, wows with her stage presence and stunning visuals
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Shin Yuna (ITZY)