Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 08, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are Scorpio

Scorpio intensity meets AESPA's enchanting vocalist. NingNing's powerful presence and cat-like charm cast a spell on the stage

Image: SM Entertainment.

NingNing (AESPA)

Scorpio precision defines Lee Know's dance mastery. His magnetic stage charisma and dedication shine, making Stray Kids' performances unforgettable

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Lee Know (Stray Kids)

NCT's charismatic Scorpio, Yuta, blends Japanese charm with intense energy, creating a dynamic presence that elevates NCT's global appeal

Image: SM Entertainment.

Yuta Nakamoto (NCT)

Scorpio mystery surrounds WayV's WinWin. His ethereal visuals and versatile talents make him an enigmatic force in the K-pop scene

Image: SM Entertainment.

WinWin (WayV)

A Scorpio rap goddess, Giselle of AESPA brings depth to the group with her fierce verses and captivating aura

Image: SM Entertainment.

Giselle (AESPA)

Scorpio-born Jeongyeon's grace and charisma define her role in TWICE. With each performance, she showcases the intensity and depth of her Scorpio spirit

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Jeongyeon (TWICE)

Scorpio precision meets SEVENTEEN's main dancer, The8. His dynamic moves and mysterious stage presence reflect the depth of his Scorpio nature

 Image: Pledis Entertainment.

The8 (SEVENTEEN)

Scorpio leader of ATEEZ, HongJoong commands the stage with intense rap skills and a charismatic presence, embodying the group's powerful energy

Image: KQ Entertainment.

Kim HongJoong (ATEEZ)

Scorpio-born Jaeyun exudes intensity in ENHYPEN. His versatile talents and captivating visuals make him a key figure in the group's rising success

Image: BELIFT LAB

Jaeyun (ENHYPEN)

Scorpio's musical genius, Woozi, shapes SEVENTEEN's sound with his songwriting and producing skills. His passionate spirit adds depth to the group's artistic identity

 Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Woozi (SEVENTEEN)

