K-pop idols who are Scorpio
Scorpio intensity meets AESPA's enchanting vocalist. NingNing's powerful presence and cat-like charm cast a spell on the stage
Image: SM Entertainment.
NingNing (AESPA)
Scorpio precision defines Lee Know's dance mastery. His magnetic stage charisma and dedication shine, making Stray Kids' performances unforgettable
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Lee Know (Stray Kids)
NCT's charismatic Scorpio, Yuta, blends Japanese charm with intense energy, creating a dynamic presence that elevates NCT's global appeal
Image: SM Entertainment.
Yuta Nakamoto (NCT)
Scorpio mystery surrounds WayV's WinWin. His ethereal visuals and versatile talents make him an enigmatic force in the K-pop scene
Image: SM Entertainment.
WinWin (WayV)
A Scorpio rap goddess, Giselle of AESPA brings depth to the group with her fierce verses and captivating aura
Image: SM Entertainment.
Giselle (AESPA)
Scorpio-born Jeongyeon's grace and charisma define her role in TWICE. With each performance, she showcases the intensity and depth of her Scorpio spirit
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jeongyeon (TWICE)
Scorpio precision meets SEVENTEEN's main dancer, The8. His dynamic moves and mysterious stage presence reflect the depth of his Scorpio nature
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
The8 (SEVENTEEN)
Scorpio leader of ATEEZ, HongJoong commands the stage with intense rap skills and a charismatic presence, embodying the group's powerful energy
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Kim HongJoong (ATEEZ)
Scorpio-born Jaeyun exudes intensity in ENHYPEN. His versatile talents and captivating visuals make him a key figure in the group's rising success
Image: BELIFT LAB
Jaeyun (ENHYPEN)
Scorpio's musical genius, Woozi, shapes SEVENTEEN's sound with his songwriting and producing skills. His passionate spirit adds depth to the group's artistic identity
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Woozi (SEVENTEEN)