K-pop idols who are spreading mental health awareness
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
Suga openly discusses his struggles with mental health through his music, inspiring fans to seek help and share their own stories
Taeyeon speaks candidly about her battle with depression, encouraging others to prioritize their mental well-being
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment
IU addresses mental health issues in her songs and supports campaigns that promote mental health awareness
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
The late Jonghyun's honest lyrics about his mental health struggles continue to resonate and raise awareness
Jonghyun (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment
Amber frequently talks about mental health on social media, advocating for openness and support
Amber Liu (f(x))
Image: SM Entertainment
Sunmi shares her journey with mental health and bipolar disorder, breaking stigma and offering hope to fans
Sunmi
Image: Abyss Company
Jimin's messages of self-love and mental health in interviews and speeches inspire fans worldwide
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tablo openly discusses his struggles with depression and uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness
Tablo (Epik High)
Image: William Morris Endeavor
Jae speaks about his experiences with anxiety and encourages fans to seek help and talk about their feelings
Jae (formerly of DAY6)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mina bravely took a hiatus to focus on her mental health, showing fans the importance of self-care
Mina (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment
