K-pop idols who are spreading mental health awareness

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS)

Suga openly discusses his struggles with mental health through his music, inspiring fans to seek help and share their own stories

Taeyeon speaks candidly about her battle with depression, encouraging others to prioritize their mental well-being

 Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Image: SM Entertainment

IU addresses mental health issues in her songs and supports campaigns that promote mental health awareness

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

The late Jonghyun's honest lyrics about his mental health struggles continue to resonate and raise awareness

Jonghyun (SHINee)

Image: SM Entertainment

Amber frequently talks about mental health on social media, advocating for openness and support

 Amber Liu (f(x))

Image: SM Entertainment

Sunmi shares her journey with mental health and bipolar disorder, breaking stigma and offering hope to fans

Sunmi

Image: Abyss Company

Jimin's messages of self-love and mental health in interviews and speeches inspire fans worldwide

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tablo openly discusses his struggles with depression and uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness

 Tablo (Epik High)

Image: William Morris Endeavor

Jae speaks about his experiences with anxiety and encourages fans to seek help and talk about their feelings

Jae (formerly of DAY6)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mina bravely took a hiatus to focus on her mental health, showing fans the importance of self-care

 Mina (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Image credit: SM Entertainment

