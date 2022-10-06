Heading 3

K-pop idols who are super cute

Image: News1

The TXT leader has a special power to turn everyone into his fans

Soobin

Image: News1

The youngest from Stray Kids looks like a ball of fluff, STAYs would agree

I.N

Image: News1

Angel being his nickname, who else would fit this list better

Jeonghan

Image: News1

He may want to build himself as this muscle man, but to his members he will always be that boy with big round eyes

Jungkook

Image: News1

His actions scream of his tiny behavior!

Baekhyun

Image: News1

One wide smile from him and the whole of NCT would be grinning back

Jaemin

Image: News1

Sunoo

He is a pro at aegyo and takes pride in it. We stan!

Image: News1

Have you ever seen him acting cute? It’s good enough to make you question your bias list

Joohoney

Image: News1

A beast on stage, he is just an uncontrollable child on the ground- you can ask Hongjoong

San

Image: News1

Though he is a strong man with even stronger biceps, he turns into an adorable young boy around his members

Jackson

