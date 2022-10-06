Heading 3
K-pop idols who are super cute
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
The TXT leader has a special power to turn everyone into his fans
Soobin
The youngest from Stray Kids looks like a ball of fluff, STAYs would agree
I.N
Angel being his nickname, who else would fit this list better
Jeonghan
He may want to build himself as this muscle man, but to his members he will always be that boy with big round eyes
Jungkook
His actions scream of his tiny behavior!
Baekhyun
One wide smile from him and the whole of NCT would be grinning back
Jaemin
Sunoo
He is a pro at aegyo and takes pride in it. We stan!
Have you ever seen him acting cute? It’s good enough to make you question your bias list
Joohoney
A beast on stage, he is just an uncontrollable child on the ground- you can ask Hongjoong
San
Though he is a strong man with even stronger biceps, he turns into an adorable young boy around his members
Jackson
