Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 15, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are Taurus

Jay, the Taurus powerhouse of ENHYPEN, exudes reliability and determination. His earthy nature adds stability to the group's dynamic performances

Image:  BELIFT LAB

Jay (ENHYPEN)

Hyunsuk, the grounded Taurus leader of TREASURE, blends strength and sensibility. His unwavering dedication and artistic flair make him a standout in the K-pop scene

Image:  YG Entertainment

Hyunsuk (TREASURE)

Chaeyoung, the artistic Taurus of Twice, crafts a visual and musical feast. Her earthy charm and creativity contribute to the group's multifaceted appeal

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Chaeyoung (Twice)

Allen, the reliable Taurus member of Cravity, stands out with his steady presence and versatility. His grounded nature complements the group's energetic performances seamlessly

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Allen (Cravity)

Hani (EXID)

Image:  AB Entertainment


Bambam, the stylish Taurus of GOT7, adds flair and charisma to the group. His earthy charm and artistic vision elevate the group's international appeal

Image:  MORE

Bambam (GOT7)

Baekhyun, the dependable Taurus of EXO, captivates with his vocal prowess and stability. His earthy nature contributes to the group's enduring success

Image:  SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO)

Jeonghwa, the dynamic Taurus of EXID, radiates strength and grace. Her earthy presence enhances the group's powerful performances and vibrant energy

Image:  AB Entertainment

Jeonghwa (EXID)

Sunny, the cheerful Taurus of Girls' Generation, brings joy and stability to the group. Her earthy charm and positive energy define her enduring appeal

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sunny (Girls' Generation)

iU, the versatile Taurus of Dreamcatcher, weaves a tapestry of creativity and reliability. Her earthy spirit adds depth to the group's distinctive musical identit

Image:  SONY MUSIC KOREA

iU (Dreamcatcher)

