K-pop idols who are Taurus
Jay, the Taurus powerhouse of ENHYPEN, exudes reliability and determination. His earthy nature adds stability to the group's dynamic performances
Image: BELIFT LAB
Jay (ENHYPEN)
Hyunsuk, the grounded Taurus leader of TREASURE, blends strength and sensibility. His unwavering dedication and artistic flair make him a standout in the K-pop scene
Image: YG Entertainment
Hyunsuk (TREASURE)
Chaeyoung, the artistic Taurus of Twice, crafts a visual and musical feast. Her earthy charm and creativity contribute to the group's multifaceted appeal
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chaeyoung (Twice)
Allen, the reliable Taurus member of Cravity, stands out with his steady presence and versatility. His grounded nature complements the group's energetic performances seamlessly
Image: Starship Entertainment
Allen (Cravity)
Hani (EXID)
Image: AB Entertainment
Bambam, the stylish Taurus of GOT7, adds flair and charisma to the group. His earthy charm and artistic vision elevate the group's international appeal
Image: MORE
Bambam (GOT7)
Baekhyun, the dependable Taurus of EXO, captivates with his vocal prowess and stability. His earthy nature contributes to the group's enduring success
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO)
Jeonghwa, the dynamic Taurus of EXID, radiates strength and grace. Her earthy presence enhances the group's powerful performances and vibrant energy
Image: AB Entertainment
Jeonghwa (EXID)
Sunny, the cheerful Taurus of Girls' Generation, brings joy and stability to the group. Her earthy charm and positive energy define her enduring appeal
Image: SM Entertainment
Sunny (Girls' Generation)
iU, the versatile Taurus of Dreamcatcher, weaves a tapestry of creativity and reliability. Her earthy spirit adds depth to the group's distinctive musical identit
Image: SONY MUSIC KOREA
iU (Dreamcatcher)