K-pop Idols who broke Korean beauty stereotypes
Being a K-pop idol comes with its own terms and conditions. K-pop stars are known for their flawless bodies and perfect demeanor and are even encouraged to maintain the same by their agencies
Image: P Nation.
Check out these K-pop idols who play by their own rules and are known to not adhere to the Korean beauty stereotypes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jessi, the fearless queen, defies Korean beauty norms with her boldness, tanned skin, and thick body. Unapologetically gorgeous, she stands out in the K-pop scene
Image: P Nation.
Jessi
Changbin's flawless visuals and killer jawline challenge current K-pop beauty norms. His sharp chin may be unconventional, but it adds to his unique charm
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Changbin (Stray Kids)
BTS's handsome leader, RM, faced criticism for not fitting conventional standards. Mocked for his tanned skin and quirky style, RM has since become an icon of confidence
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hwasa, a powerhouse with a curvy body, faces backlash for her bold outfit choices. Despite not conforming to traditional norms, she shines on stage
Image: RBW.
Hwasa (Mamamoo)
Amber Liu challenges South Korea's beauty norms with her boyish appearance and tattoos, defying gender expectations. Her tomboy avatar breaks barriers
Image: SM Entertainment.
Amber Liu (F(X))
Massively talented and stunning, Chaeryeong doesn't fit Korean beauty standards. Her double eyelids and slightly upturned eyes showcase her unique beauty
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Chaeryeong (ITZY)
"God Jihyo" faced criticism for her natural features, including her tanned skin. Now embracing her true self, she defies stereotypes and inspires others
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jihyo (Twice)
Woozi's 164 cm height challenges the typical standards for male idols. Despite size differences, his cuteness and talent make him endearing
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Woozi (Seventeen)