Pujya Doss

APRIL 05, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols who can swoon you with bare-face

The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup

Image: RM’s Instagram

RM 

The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

Baekhyun 

The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence

Image: Jackson Wang’s instagarm 

Jackson Wang (TEAM WANG) 

The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable

Image: Jin’s Instagram

Jin

The iconic rapper-producer's magnetic appeal extends to his bare face

Image: YG Entertainment

G-Dragon 

The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm

Image: V’s Instagram


The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup

Image: Kai’s Instagram

Kai 

The BTS golden maknae showcases his natural beauty and youthful charm

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook

Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal

Image: Jimin’s Instagram

Jimin

The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore

Image: Sehun’s instagram

Sehun 

