K-pop idols who can swoon you with bare-face
The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup
Image: RM’s Instagram
RM
The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly
Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram
Baekhyun
The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence
Image: Jackson Wang’s instagarm
Jackson Wang (TEAM WANG)
The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable
Image: Jin’s Instagram
Jin
The iconic rapper-producer's magnetic appeal extends to his bare face
Image: YG Entertainment
G-Dragon
The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm
Image: V’s Instagram
V
The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup
Image: Kai’s Instagram
Kai
The BTS golden maknae showcases his natural beauty and youthful charm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook
Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
Jimin
The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore
Image: Sehun’s instagram
Sehun