K-pop Idols Who Could Win a Cooking Competition
Jin's culinary creations are as impressive as his vocals, with dishes that blend flavors harmoniously, showcasing his creativity and attention to detail
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS):
Joy's cooking mirrors her radiant personality, infusing every dish with warmth and flavor, earning her praise for her culinary skills beyond her vocal talents
Image: SM Entertainment.
Joy (Red Velvet):
Chanyeol's cooking is a reflection of his versatility, with dishes that surprise and delight, showcasing his ability to innovate and master diverse cuisines
Image: SM Entertainment.
Chanyeol (EXO):
Seulgi's cooking is a blend of precision and passion, with dishes that captivate both the palate and the eyes, reflecting her dedication and creativity
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment.
Suga's culinary prowess is as sharp as his rap skills, with dishes that balance flavors effortlessly, showcasing his ability to excel in diverse arenas
Suga (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Momo's cooking dances on the taste buds, with dishes that reflect her vibrant energy and creativity, earning her recognition beyond her impressive dance moves
Momo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Wendy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment.
Wendy's cooking sings with flavors, capturing the essence of each dish with her meticulous preparation and attention to detail, showcasing her culinary finesse
Mark's cooking is as versatile as his talents, with dishes that fuse cultures and flavors seamlessly, earning him accolades for his culinary creativity
Mark (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jennie's cooking is as stylish as her stage presence, with dishes that marry elegance and flavor, showcasing her flair for creativity and attention to detail
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jihyo's culinary creations resonate with warmth and comfort, reminiscent of homemade delights, her dishes telling stories of love and care.
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment.