K-pop Idols Who Hail From Jeju Island
Born in Jeju Island, Joy of Red Velvet moved to Seoul at a young age
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy (Red Velvet)
Jay, from iKON, left Jeju Island to pursue his idol career in Seoul. His mother still runs a cafe on the island
Image: YG Entertainment
Jay (iKON)
Seungkwan, a Busan native, calls Jeju Island his hometown with the rare family name Boo
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz gained attention on Produce 101 as a Jeju Island native. His mom manages a successful farm there
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Ju Haknyeon (The Boyz)
Mina, born in Gyeonggi Province, spent her childhood on Jeju Island. She moved to Seoul for her idol career but retains the unique Jeju dialect
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Mina (GUGUDAN)
Haechan, born in Seoul, lived on Jeju Island for five years, returning to Seoul at age 12 to pursue a singing career
Image: SM Entertainment
Haechan (NCT)
Jeju Island-born Baekho stayed there until becoming an idol. He still draws inspiration from his hometown for songwriting
Baekho (NU’EST)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jeju Island-born Dayoung can speak the Jeju dialect, but her house faced typhoon flooding
Image: Starship Entertainment
Dayoung (Cosmic Girls)
Oh My Girl's Mimi, born and raised on Jeju Island, moved to Seoul as a trainee at age 13
Mimi (Oh My Girl)
Image: WM Entertainment
A.C.E's Chan, raised on Jeju Island, incorporates elements of the dialect
Image: Beat Interactive
Chan (A.C.E)