Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

K-pop Idols Who Hail From Jeju Island

Born in Jeju Island, Joy of Red Velvet moved to Seoul at a young age

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy (Red Velvet)

Jay, from iKON, left Jeju Island to pursue his idol career in Seoul. His mother still runs a cafe on the island

Image: YG Entertainment

Jay (iKON)

Seungkwan, a Busan native, calls Jeju Island his hometown with the rare family name Boo

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)

Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz gained attention on Produce 101 as a Jeju Island native. His mom manages a successful farm there

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment

Ju Haknyeon (The Boyz)

Mina, born in Gyeonggi Province, spent her childhood on Jeju Island. She moved to Seoul for her idol career but retains the unique Jeju dialect

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Mina (GUGUDAN)

Haechan, born in Seoul, lived on Jeju Island for five years, returning to Seoul at age 12 to pursue a singing career

Image: SM Entertainment

Haechan (NCT)

Jeju Island-born Baekho stayed there until becoming an idol. He still draws inspiration from his hometown for songwriting

Baekho (NU’EST)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jeju Island-born Dayoung can speak the Jeju dialect, but her house faced typhoon flooding

Image: Starship Entertainment

Dayoung (Cosmic Girls)

Oh My Girl's Mimi, born and raised on Jeju Island, moved to Seoul as a trainee at age 13

Mimi (Oh My Girl)

Image: WM Entertainment

A.C.E's Chan, raised on Jeju Island, incorporates elements of the dialect

Image: Beat Interactive

Chan (A.C.E)

