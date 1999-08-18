Heading 3

K-pop idols who have birthdays in August

Siheyon was born on August 5, In the year 1999, and will turn 24 this year!

Sihyeon (EVERGLOW)

Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram

JooE’s birthday is on August 18, 1999, and she will also be turning 24

JooE (MOMOLAND)

Image: JooE’s Instagram

The group’s leader was born on August 8, in the year 1995, and will turn 28 according to the international age metric.

S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)

Image: S Coups’ Instagram

Xiaojun was born on August 8, in the year 1999, and will be turning 24 this year!

Xiaojun (NCT)

Image: Xiaojun's Instagram

The skilled dancer, Kazuha was born on August 9, in the year 2003, and will turn 20 this year.

Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)

Image: Kazuha’s Instagram

Stray Kids’ powerful rapper Changbin was born on August 11, in 1999, and will turn 24 this year!

Changbin (Stray Kids)

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Luna was born on August 12, in the year 1993, and will be entering her 30s this time around.

Luna (f(x))

Image: Luna’s Instagram

Jaemin was born on August 13, in the year 2000 and will be aged 23.

Jaemin (NCT)

Image: Jaemin’s Instagram

Hueningkai was born on August 14, 2002, and will turn 21 this year!

Hueningkai (TXT)

Image: TXT’s Instagram

Superstar G-Dragon was born on August 18, in the year 1988, and will turn 35 this year, marking a monumental step in his life.

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Image: G-Dragon's Instagram

