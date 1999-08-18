K-pop idols who have birthdays in August
Siheyon was born on August 5, In the year 1999, and will turn 24 this year!
Sihyeon (EVERGLOW)
Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram
JooE’s birthday is on August 18, 1999, and she will also be turning 24
JooE (MOMOLAND)
Image: JooE’s Instagram
The group’s leader was born on August 8, in the year 1995, and will turn 28 according to the international age metric.
S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)
Image: S Coups’ Instagram
Xiaojun was born on August 8, in the year 1999, and will be turning 24 this year!
Xiaojun (NCT)
Image: Xiaojun's Instagram
The skilled dancer, Kazuha was born on August 9, in the year 2003, and will turn 20 this year.
Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Kazuha’s Instagram
Stray Kids’ powerful rapper Changbin was born on August 11, in 1999, and will turn 24 this year!
Changbin (Stray Kids)
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Luna was born on August 12, in the year 1993, and will be entering her 30s this time around.
Luna (f(x))
Image: Luna’s Instagram
Jaemin was born on August 13, in the year 2000 and will be aged 23.
Jaemin (NCT)
Image: Jaemin’s Instagram
Hueningkai was born on August 14, 2002, and will turn 21 this year!
Hueningkai (TXT)
Image: TXT’s Instagram
Click Here
Superstar G-Dragon was born on August 18, in the year 1988, and will turn 35 this year, marking a monumental step in his life.
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Image: G-Dragon's Instagram