Pujya Doss

November 7, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who have foreign nationalities

Born in Thailand, Lisa is a solo artist and BLACKPINK member who proudly embraces her Thai heritage

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Rosé, also a soloist and BLACKPINK member, was born in New Zealand to Korean parents and grew up in Australia

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, born in South Korea, was raised in Australia

Image: JYP Entertainment

Bang Chan (Stray Kids)

Another Stray Kids member, Felix, was born in Sydney, Australia, to Korean parents

Image: JYP Entertainment

Felix (Stray Kids)

Sriya Lenka made history as the first Indian K-pop idol when she joined Blackswan

Image: D.R Music

Sriya Lenka (Blackswan)

Texas-born Mina, a TWICE member, held dual Japanese and American citizenship before expatriating from the US in 2019

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mina (TWICE)

Momo, a fellow TWICE member, is from Japan. The group's three Japanese members formed the unit Misamo

Image: JYP Entertainment

Momo (TWICE)

Jessi was born in New York and grew up in New Jersey. Later moved to South Korea to pursue music 

Image: P Nation 

Jessi

Thailand-born BamBam, a soloist and GOT7 member, showcases his talent

Image: JYP Entertainment

BamBam (GOT7)

Mark Tuan, also a solo artist and GOT7 member, was born and raised in LA with Chinese heritage

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mark Tuan (GOT7)

