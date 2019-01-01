K-pop idols who have foreign nationalities
Born in Thailand, Lisa is a solo artist and BLACKPINK member who proudly embraces her Thai heritage
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Rosé, also a soloist and BLACKPINK member, was born in New Zealand to Korean parents and grew up in Australia
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, born in South Korea, was raised in Australia
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bang Chan (Stray Kids)
Another Stray Kids member, Felix, was born in Sydney, Australia, to Korean parents
Image: JYP Entertainment
Felix (Stray Kids)
Sriya Lenka made history as the first Indian K-pop idol when she joined Blackswan
Image: D.R Music
Sriya Lenka (Blackswan)
Texas-born Mina, a TWICE member, held dual Japanese and American citizenship before expatriating from the US in 2019
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mina (TWICE)
Momo, a fellow TWICE member, is from Japan. The group's three Japanese members formed the unit Misamo
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo (TWICE)
Jessi was born in New York and grew up in New Jersey. Later moved to South Korea to pursue music
Image: P Nation
Jessi
Thailand-born BamBam, a soloist and GOT7 member, showcases his talent
Image: JYP Entertainment
BamBam (GOT7)
Click Here
Mark Tuan, also a solo artist and GOT7 member, was born and raised in LA with Chinese heritage
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark Tuan (GOT7)