K-pop Idols who lived a rags to riches life
From humble beginnings as a child raised by her grandmother, IU's talent and resilience propelled her to become Korea's National sister
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
Born into a financially struggling family, Suga's passion for music led him to become a world-renowned rapper, songwriter, and producer, defying all odds
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga
Raised in a modest household, Taeyang's dedication to dance and singing transformed him into a global K-pop icon, known for his soulful vocals and electrifying stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyang
Growing up in a rural farming community, V's innate charm and musicality caught the attention of BIGHIT MUSIC, shaping him into one of the most beloved K-pop stars
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V
Despite financial hardships and opposition from his family, Sunggyu's determination to become a singer led him to lead INFINITE, one of the most successful K-pop groups of all time
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Sunggyu
Facing family struggles and relocation to the Philippines, Sandara Park's perseverance and talent shone through, earning her a spot in the legendary 2NE1 and establishing her as a solo artist
Image: YG Entertainment
Sandara Park
Born into poverty and experiencing homelessness, Yunho's unwavering spirit and dance prowess propelled him to become the leader of TVXQ, a K-pop group that has redefined the genre
Image: SM Entertainment
Yunho
Despite financial difficulties and family hardships, Kim Sejeong's bright personality and vocal talent led her to become a beloved K-pop star, renowned for her versatility and positive energy
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Kim Sejeong
Raised in a family with limited means, Eunhyuk's unwavering dedication to dance and music earned him a place in Super Junior, one of the most iconic K-pop groups of all time
Image: SM Entertainment
Eunhyuk
From working part-time jobs to support his family to becoming the winner of Produce 101 Season 2, Kang Daniel's journey epitomizes the rags-to-riches narrative, inspiring millions worldwide
Image: KONNECT Entertainment
Kang Daniel