PUJYA DOSS

june 18, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Idols Who Love Gaming 

Known for his all-around talent and love for gaming

Image:  Belift Lab

Heeseung from Enhypen 

Often streams his gaming sessions for fans

Image:  SM Entertainment

Baekhyun from EXO 

Has shared his passion for gaming on multiple occasions

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin from BTS 

Enjoys playing games during her downtime

Mina from TWICE 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Known to be an avid gamer

BamBam from GOT7 

Image:  Abyss Company

Has expressed her interest in video games

Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation 

Image: SM Entertainment

Another member of EXO who loves gaming

Chanyeol from EXO 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Has been seen enjoying playing games

Lisa from BLACKPINK 

Image: YG Entertainment

Likes to play video games in her leisure time

Yeri from Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

Also enjoys gaming as a hobby

Jisoo from BLACKPINK 

Image:  YG Entertainment

