K-pop Idols Who Love Gaming
Known for his all-around talent and love for gaming
Image: Belift Lab
Heeseung from Enhypen
Often streams his gaming sessions for fans
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun from EXO
Has shared his passion for gaming on multiple occasions
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin from BTS
Enjoys playing games during her downtime
Mina from TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known to be an avid gamer
BamBam from GOT7
Image: Abyss Company
Has expressed her interest in video games
Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
Another member of EXO who loves gaming
Chanyeol from EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Has been seen enjoying playing games
Lisa from BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Likes to play video games in her leisure time
Yeri from Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
Also enjoys gaming as a hobby
Jisoo from BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment