 Pujya Doss

January 13, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Idols Who Make Us Laugh Out Loud 

The witty leader, RM, seamlessly blends intelligence with humor, making him BTS's resident jokester

RM (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for his infectious energy, Jackson's playful antics and humor shine both on and off stage

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Hoshi's dynamic stage presence is matched only by his hilarious personality, making him SEVENTEEN's laughter-inducing performer

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Jin's dad jokes and endearing clumsiness have earned him the title of BTS's worldwide handsome comedian

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

JB's deadpan humor and unexpected comedic timing make him GOT7's hidden gem when it comes to delivering laughs

JB (GOT7)

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Don't underestimate this playful maknae! Chaeyoung's infectious laughter and silly antics are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face

Chaeyoung (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Don't let her powerful vocals fool you, Wheein is a goofball at heart. Her unexpected facial expressions and playful interactions with members will have you in stitches

Wheein (MAMAMOO)

Image:  RBW Entertainment

This dancing queen's humor comes in the form of her hilarious facial expressions and iconic awkwardness. Her unintentional comedic timing is unmatched

Momo (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Don't be fooled by her elegant stage presence, Seulgi is a goofball at heart. Her playful personality and unexpected humor are sure to catch you off guard

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment

This confident queen is not afraid to laugh at herself. Hwasa's playful personality and unexpected jokes are sure to make you crack a smile

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Image:  RBW Entertainment

