K-pop Idols Who Make Us Laugh Out Loud
The witty leader, RM, seamlessly blends intelligence with humor, making him BTS's resident jokester
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for his infectious energy, Jackson's playful antics and humor shine both on and off stage
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Hoshi's dynamic stage presence is matched only by his hilarious personality, making him SEVENTEEN's laughter-inducing performer
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Jin's dad jokes and endearing clumsiness have earned him the title of BTS's worldwide handsome comedian
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
JB's deadpan humor and unexpected comedic timing make him GOT7's hidden gem when it comes to delivering laughs
JB (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Don't underestimate this playful maknae! Chaeyoung's infectious laughter and silly antics are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face
Chaeyoung (TWICE)
Don't let her powerful vocals fool you, Wheein is a goofball at heart. Her unexpected facial expressions and playful interactions with members will have you in stitches
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW Entertainment
This dancing queen's humor comes in the form of her hilarious facial expressions and iconic awkwardness. Her unintentional comedic timing is unmatched
Momo (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Don't be fooled by her elegant stage presence, Seulgi is a goofball at heart. Her playful personality and unexpected humor are sure to catch you off guard
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
This confident queen is not afraid to laugh at herself. Hwasa's playful personality and unexpected jokes are sure to make you crack a smile
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW Entertainment