Choi Yujin debuted with CLC in 2015 and later joined Girls Planet 999, where she placed third and debuted with Kep1er as the leader. Her talent ensures she'll shine in any group.
Bae Jinyoung debuted in Wanna One after participating in Produce 101 Season 2, showcasing his growth from a shy boy to a confident performer. He's now a member of CIX and continues to do well in the industry.
Somin, a true K-pop star, debuted three times. She first joined Puretty in 2012, became leader of APRIL in 2015, and finally found her place in the co-ed group KARD.
Yohan was a Taekwondo athlete before joining Produce X 101 and debuting in X1. After X1 disbanded, he re-debuted in WEi and also pursued acting.
Donghyun initially debuted as part of MXM in 2017, then re-debuted as a member of AB6IX. He participated in Produce 101 Season 2 but didn't make it to the final group. Despite this setback, he is now a successful idol with great talent and personality.
Yujin and Wonyoung were previously members of IZ*ONE, but they now belong to IVE. Following their success in the former group, they continue to shine in the latter with their amazing talent.
SinB, Eunha, and Umji, formerly from GFRIEND, made a comeback as a three-member group called VIVIZ. Despite being rookies again, their established positions in the industry will surely help them in their new journey.
AB6IX includes former Wanna One members, Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi, who were chosen through Produce 101 Season 2. They are skilled in producing, dancing, rapping, and singing.
LEW and Hyeongseop from Produce 101 Season 2 also formed the Yuehua Project duo. They joined the boy group TEMPEST where they continue to work together as close friends.
Kahi, the ex-leader of After School, was a professional dancer before debuting as a singer. She joined the Korean-American group S.Blush in 2006, which disbanded in 2007. Later she joined Pledis Entertainment in late 2007.
