November 22, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who share Zodiac signs with you

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Eun-woo from Astro, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, Twice’s Mina, as well as EXO’s Xiumin and Sehun, are some of the most popular Aries-born K-pop idols

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Boy band ENHYPEN’s Jay, TREASURE’s Hyunsuk, Twice’s Chaeyoung, Baekhyun from EXO and Jeno from NCT are all Taureans

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Im Yoon-ah from Girls’ Generation, Twice’s Tzuyu and Kim Dahyun, EXO’s Suho, ITZY’s Hwang Yeji, as well as Lee Chaeryeong, are all Gemini-born folks

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

ENHYPEN’s Kim Sunoo, Seo Juhyun of Girls’ Generation, NCT’s Lee Taeyong, Choi San of Ateez, as well as Kim Heechul of Super Junior, fall under this zodiac sign

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

From Mamamoo’s Hwasa, Momoland’s Kim Nayun, NCT’s Mark Lee to Seventeen’s S.Coups and The Boyz’s Kim Younghoon, all are Leo

Leo: July 23 to August 22 

Two of our favourite BTS members, Jungkook and RM are true Virgos Other K-pop stars falling in the zodiac include Red Velvet member Joy, PURPLE KISS’ Na Goeun, and EXID’s Seo Hyelin

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

BTS’ heartthrob Jimin is a Libra, and his philanthropy work establishing justice and balance rightly proves so. Other stars sharing the sign include SHINee’s Key, Momoland’s Lee Ah In, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and more

Libra: September 23 to October 22 

Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Aespa’s NingNing and Giselle, NCT’s Yuta Nakamoto and Twice’s Jeongyeon are loved by many for their unapologetic nature and bold presence, while their musical successes know no bounds

Scorpio: October 23 to November 22

BTS Jin is the most popular K-pop star belonging to this sign. EXO’s Park Chanyeol, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, as well as TXT‘s Choi Soobin, are some other Saggitarius-born artists

Sagittarius: November 23 to December 22

Some of the most popular K-pop Capricorn idols BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo as well as BTS’ V. All three of them exude Boss vibes, standing at the pinnacle of the global music scene

Capricorn: December 23 to January 20

Rose from BLACKPINK and J-hope from BTS echo Aquarius’ traits of being trailblazers in their field, always striving to climb the ladder of success

Aquarius: January 21 to February 18

BTS’ Suga is hands down one of the most selfless artists. Other stars like Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri, Apink’s Park Chorong, as well as TXT’s Choi Beomgyu, fall under this sign

Pisces: February 19 to March 20

