K-pop idols who share Zodiac signs with you
BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Eun-woo from Astro, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, Twice’s Mina, as well as EXO’s Xiumin and Sehun, are some of the most popular Aries-born K-pop idols
IMAGE: Fantagio
Aries: March 21 to April 19
Boy band ENHYPEN’s Jay, TREASURE’s Hyunsuk, Twice’s Chaeyoung, Baekhyun from EXO and Jeno from NCT are all Taureans
IMAGE: Fantagio
Taurus: April 20 to May 20
Im Yoon-ah from Girls’ Generation, Twice’s Tzuyu and Kim Dahyun, EXO’s Suho, ITZY’s Hwang Yeji, as well as Lee Chaeryeong, are all Gemini-born folks
Image: SM Entertainment
Gemini: May 21 to June 21
ENHYPEN’s Kim Sunoo, Seo Juhyun of Girls’ Generation, NCT’s Lee Taeyong, Choi San of Ateez, as well as Kim Heechul of Super Junior, fall under this zodiac sign
Image: SM Entertainment
Cancer: June 22 to July 22
From Mamamoo’s Hwasa, Momoland’s Kim Nayun, NCT’s Mark Lee to Seventeen’s S.Coups and The Boyz’s Kim Younghoon, all are Leo
Image: RBW
Leo: July 23 to August 22
Two of our favourite BTS members, Jungkook and RM are true Virgos Other K-pop stars falling in the zodiac include Red Velvet member Joy, PURPLE KISS’ Na Goeun, and EXID’s Seo Hyelin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Virgo: August 23 to September 22
BTS’ heartthrob Jimin is a Libra, and his philanthropy work establishing justice and balance rightly proves so. Other stars sharing the sign include SHINee’s Key, Momoland’s Lee Ah In, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and more
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Libra: September 23 to October 22
Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Aespa’s NingNing and Giselle, NCT’s Yuta Nakamoto and Twice’s Jeongyeon are loved by many for their unapologetic nature and bold presence, while their musical successes know no bounds
Image: SM Entertainment
Scorpio: October 23 to November 22
BTS Jin is the most popular K-pop star belonging to this sign. EXO’s Park Chanyeol, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, as well as TXT‘s Choi Soobin, are some other Saggitarius-born artists
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sagittarius: November 23 to December 22
Some of the most popular K-pop Capricorn idols BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo as well as BTS’ V. All three of them exude Boss vibes, standing at the pinnacle of the global music scene
Image: YG Entertainment
Capricorn: December 23 to January 20
Rose from BLACKPINK and J-hope from BTS echo Aquarius’ traits of being trailblazers in their field, always striving to climb the ladder of success
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Aquarius: January 21 to February 18
BTS’ Suga is hands down one of the most selfless artists. Other stars like Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri, Apink’s Park Chorong, as well as TXT’s Choi Beomgyu, fall under this sign
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pisces: February 19 to March 20