 Pujya Doss

January 13, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Idols Who Spit Fire with Their raps

S.Coups of Seventeen delivers fast and impactful rap verses, impressing with his rhythmic flow

S.Coups (Seventeen)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

NewJeans' Minji excels with fierce rap skills, showcasing versatility and a magnetic stage presence

Minji (NewJeans)

Image: ADOR

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon stands out with rapid, clever raps, infusing charisma into her dynamic performances

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Jennie brings swag and style to her rap, delivering powerful lines with a captivating flair

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

TWICE's Chaeyoung adds energy to the group with vibrant rap verses, enhancing TWICE's diverse musicality

Chaeyoung (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Mark from NCT DREAM impresses with a sharp, rhythmic flow, showcasing command over rap dynamics

Mark (NCT DREAM)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

TREASURE's Hyunsuk captivates with powerful, emotional rap delivery, elevating the group's performances

Hyunsuk (TREASURE)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Suga of BTS is a rap maestro, blending poetic lyrics and smooth flow, contributing to BTS's global success

Suga (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC.

EXO's Chanyeol charms with a deep voice and dynamic rap skills, adding a unique touch to EXO's sound

Chanyeol (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' Han impresses with rapid-fire, thought-provoking rap, showcasing versatility and intensity

Han (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

