K-pop Idols Who Spit Fire with Their raps
S.Coups of Seventeen delivers fast and impactful rap verses, impressing with his rhythmic flow
S.Coups (Seventeen)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
NewJeans' Minji excels with fierce rap skills, showcasing versatility and a magnetic stage presence
Minji (NewJeans)
Image: ADOR
(G)I-DLE's Soyeon stands out with rapid, clever raps, infusing charisma into her dynamic performances
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Jennie brings swag and style to her rap, delivering powerful lines with a captivating flair
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
TWICE's Chaeyoung adds energy to the group with vibrant rap verses, enhancing TWICE's diverse musicality
Chaeyoung (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Mark from NCT DREAM impresses with a sharp, rhythmic flow, showcasing command over rap dynamics
Mark (NCT DREAM)
Image: SM Entertainment.
TREASURE's Hyunsuk captivates with powerful, emotional rap delivery, elevating the group's performances
Hyunsuk (TREASURE)
Image: YG Entertainment.
Suga of BTS is a rap maestro, blending poetic lyrics and smooth flow, contributing to BTS's global success
Suga (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
EXO's Chanyeol charms with a deep voice and dynamic rap skills, adding a unique touch to EXO's sound
Chanyeol (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' Han impresses with rapid-fire, thought-provoking rap, showcasing versatility and intensity
Han (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment.