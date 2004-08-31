K-pop idols who were born after the 2000s
Born August 31, 2004, Wonyoung, IVE's center and main vocalist captivates with her stunning visuals, vocals, and dance skills. Starship Entertainment nurtures this rising K-pop star
Image: Starship Entertainment
Jang Wonyoung (IVE)
TXT's youngest member, born March 14, 2002, Hueningkai shines with visuals, vocals, and dance. BIGHIT MUSIC proudly houses this dynamic talent and bright personality
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hueningkai (TXT)
Born February 18, 2000, Karina leads aespa with exceptional visuals, rap, and dance. SM Entertainment supports her role as the group's leader and main dancer
Image: SM Entertainment
Karina (aespa)
Born May 8, 2003, Minji charms as NewJeans' main vocalist, showcasing vocal prowess, dance skills, and a cheerful personality. ADOR fosters her talents
Image: ADOR
Minji (NewJeans)
Born September 18, 2003, Yujin, IVE's sub-vocalist and sub-rapper, delights with vocals, rapping, and a cute personality. Starship Entertainment proudly represents this promising artist
Image: Starship Entertainment
Yujin (IVE)
Japanese dancer and rapper, born September 24, 2003, Kazuha captivates with dance, rap, and visuals. Source Music supports her role as LE SSERAFIM's main dancer
Image: Source Music
Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)
Born on 26 May 2006, Kyujin contributes to NMIXX as a versatile singer and dancer. Her vibrant energy and talent make her a captivating presence
Image: JYP Entertainment
Kyujin (NMIXX)
Born on February 5, 2002, Taehyun stands out in TXT as the group's compelling vocalist and charismatic performer. BIGHIT MUSIC proudly supports this rising talent
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taehyun (TXT)
Born May 26, 2000, Yeji leads ITZY with charisma, dancing abilities, and vocals. JYP Entertainment proudly represents this dynamic leader, main dancer, and lead vocalist
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji (ITZY)
Born April 17, 2001, Ryujin commands ITZY as main rapper and sub-vocalist. Known for dynamic rap, vocals, and stage presence, she's a standout in JYP Entertainment's lineup
Image: JYP Entertainment
Ryujin (ITZY)