 Hemelin Darlong

july 18, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who were popular in school

Jaehee is known for filming vlogs during her school days. She always updated her fans on what school felt like for her, which many fans and classmates appreciate

Weeekly’s  Jaehee 

Image: Weeekly’s Instagram

Jaehyun 

Image: Jaehyun’s Instagram

Jaehyn had to change schools several times, but despite his transitions of schools he still managed to be the popular guy at school no matter where he went

Mia was popular in her school days because of her charming personality and good looks

Everglow’s Mia 

Image: Everglow’s Instagram

V was often praised by teachers for listening carefully and being active in classes during his school days. His charming looks and personality made him popular in his school days

BTS’ V 

Image: V’s Instagram

ITZY’s maknae Yuna was known for her really nice personality and she was the kind of person who smiles at everyone on the campus, apart from that she also was really smart

ITZY’s Yuna 

Image: ITZY’s Instagram

Baekhyun was the lead singer in his high school band. His goofy and sweet personality made him popular in school, he even had his own fans at school way before he was an idol

EXO’s Baekhyun 

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

Karina was described as very popular during high school which led her to do many promotions in her pre-debut days, all because of how gorgeous she looks

aespa’s Karina 

Image: Karina’s Instagram

Wonpil was said to be very attentive and well-mannered in school and had handsome looks that made him popular during high school

DAY6’s Wonpil 

Image: Wonpil’s Instagram

Ryujin was popular in high school because of her fashion choices, her boyish personality and her charming looks

ITZY’s Ryujin 

Image: Ryujin’s Instagram

Jungmo was the guitarist in his school band and had a very funny and likeable personality which made led him to popularity during high school

CRAVITY’s Jungmo 

Image: CRAVITY’s Instagram

