K-pop idols who were popular in school
Jaehee is known for filming vlogs during her school days. She always updated her fans on what school felt like for her, which many fans and classmates appreciate
Weeekly’s Jaehee
Image: Weeekly’s Instagram
Jaehyun
Image: Jaehyun’s Instagram
Jaehyn had to change schools several times, but despite his transitions of schools he still managed to be the popular guy at school no matter where he went
Mia was popular in her school days because of her charming personality and good looks
Everglow’s Mia
Image: Everglow’s Instagram
V was often praised by teachers for listening carefully and being active in classes during his school days. His charming looks and personality made him popular in his school days
BTS’ V
Image: V’s Instagram
ITZY’s maknae Yuna was known for her really nice personality and she was the kind of person who smiles at everyone on the campus, apart from that she also was really smart
ITZY’s Yuna
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
Baekhyun was the lead singer in his high school band. His goofy and sweet personality made him popular in school, he even had his own fans at school way before he was an idol
EXO’s Baekhyun
Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram
Karina was described as very popular during high school which led her to do many promotions in her pre-debut days, all because of how gorgeous she looks
aespa’s Karina
Image: Karina’s Instagram
Wonpil was said to be very attentive and well-mannered in school and had handsome looks that made him popular during high school
DAY6’s Wonpil
Image: Wonpil’s Instagram
Ryujin was popular in high school because of her fashion choices, her boyish personality and her charming looks
ITZY’s Ryujin
Image: Ryujin’s Instagram
Jungmo was the guitarist in his school band and had a very funny and likeable personality which made led him to popularity during high school
CRAVITY’s Jungmo
Image: CRAVITY’s Instagram