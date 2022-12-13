K-pop idols who will return from military in 2024
Enlisting on December 13, 2022, Jin is expected to be discharged on June 12, 2024, marking a momentous return for BTS fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jin
Following suit, J-Hope enlisted on April 17, 2023, with a discharge scheduled for October 17, 2024, ready to bring back his unique energy to the stage
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS'J-Hope
Starting his military service on February 2, Jay B is set to complete it by November 1, 2024, eagerly awaited by devoted GOT7 fans
Image: MORE
GOT7’s Jay B
Joining the ranks on May 8, 2023, Jinyoung's fans count down until his November 4, 2024 discharge, anticipating his acting and musical ventures
Image: MORE
GOT7’s Jinyoung
Known for artistic prowess, Mino enlisted on March 24, 2023. His September 22, 2024 discharge will mark a return to his creative pursuits
WINNER’s Mino
Image: YG Entertainment
Taking a break from his career on April 4, 2023, Minhyuk's October 3, 2024 discharge is a day Monbebes eagerly await
Image: Starship Entertainment
MONSTA X’s Minhyuk
Embarking on his military journey on March 21, 2023, Jaeyoon's planned discharge on September 19, 2024, has fans excited for his return
Image: FNC Entertainment
SF9’s Jaeyoon
Starting military service on June 13, 2023, Sejun's expected December 12, 2024 discharge is keenly awaited by fans of VICTON
Image: Play M Entertainment
VICTON’s Sejun
Entering the military on May 20, 2023, Seungsik's return to the stage on September 19, 2024, delights fans of VICTON
Image: Play M Entertainment
VICTON’s Seungsik
Taking a hiatus on October 27, 2022, Ravi's anticipated July 26, 2024 discharge marks his return to musical endeavors
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
VIXX’s Ravi