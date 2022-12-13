Heading 3

K-pop idols who will return from military in 2024 

Enlisting on December 13, 2022, Jin is expected to be discharged on June 12, 2024, marking a momentous return for BTS fans worldwide

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jin

Following suit, J-Hope enlisted on April 17, 2023, with a discharge scheduled for October 17, 2024, ready to bring back his unique energy to the stage

 Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS'J-Hope

Starting his military service on February 2, Jay B is set to complete it by November 1, 2024, eagerly awaited by devoted GOT7 fans

Image:  MORE

GOT7’s Jay B

Joining the ranks on May 8, 2023, Jinyoung's fans count down until his November 4, 2024 discharge, anticipating his acting and musical ventures

Image:  MORE

GOT7’s Jinyoung

Known for artistic prowess, Mino enlisted on March 24, 2023. His September 22, 2024 discharge will mark a return to his creative pursuits

WINNER’s Mino

 Image:  YG Entertainment

Taking a break from his career on April 4, 2023, Minhyuk's October 3, 2024 discharge is a day Monbebes eagerly await

Image:  Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk

Embarking on his military journey on March 21, 2023, Jaeyoon's planned discharge on September 19, 2024, has fans excited for his return

Image:  FNC Entertainment

SF9’s Jaeyoon

Starting military service on June 13, 2023, Sejun's expected December 12, 2024 discharge is keenly awaited by fans of VICTON

 Image:  Play M Entertainment

VICTON’s Sejun

Entering the military on May 20, 2023, Seungsik's return to the stage on September 19, 2024, delights fans of VICTON

Image:  Play M Entertainment

VICTON’s Seungsik

Taking a hiatus on October 27, 2022, Ravi's anticipated July 26, 2024 discharge marks his return to musical endeavors

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment

VIXX’s Ravi

