K-pop idols who'd play the perfect female lead
With her captivating aura, natural acting skills, and ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, IU seamlessly transitions from music sensation to versatile actress
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
Known for her captivating beauty and charming personality, Suzy effortlessly embodies various characters, showcasing her versatility and ability to connect with audiences
Image: Management SOOP
Suzy
Renowned for her elegance and grace, Yoona possesses a captivating screen presence, effortlessly portraying diverse roles from historical dramas to romantic comedies
Image: SM Entertainment
Yoona
Beyond her mesmerizing vocals, Taeyeon exhibits remarkable acting prowess, portraying characters with depth and vulnerability, captivating audiences with her emotional range
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon
With her infectious energy and down-to-earth charm, Hyeri brings a refreshing vibrancy to her roles, captivating audiences with her comedic timing and relatable characters
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Hyeri
Possessing both beauty and talent, Seolhyun delivers captivating performances, showcasing her versatility in diverse roles, from action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances
Image: FNC Entertainment
Seolhyun
Radiating elegance and sophistication, Jisoo effortlessly transitions from music idol to captivating actress, bringing depth and nuance to her characters
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo
With her natural charm and expressive eyes, Bona delivers heartfelt performances, portraying characters with emotional depth and vulnerability, resonating with audiences
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Bona
Exhibiting a captivating screen presence, Krystal seamlessly blends her idol charisma with acting prowess, bringing a unique charm and intensity to her diverse roles
Image: H & Entertainment
Krystal
Possessing both beauty and grace, Mina captivates audiences with her delicate charm and nuanced performances, bringing depth and emotion to her characters
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mina