K-pop idols with a baby face

His captivating eye-smile and sweet demeanor make Jimin an eternal baby-faced heartthrob. A true Mochi in the world of K-pop 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS)

D.O.'s heartwarming grin has earned him the endearing nickname Squishy. He's the definition of adorable in EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

D.O. (EXO)

Nayeon's twinkling eyes and radiant smile bring endless joy to ONCEs. She's TWICE's sunshine, known as Bunny Nayeon

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nayeon (TWICE)

J-Hope's radiant smile could light up the darkest night. His 'Hope'ful grin is cherished by ARMYs worldwide

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

Lisa's charming smile exudes youthfulness and charisma. She's BLACKPINK's dynamic Maknae who keeps fans enchanted

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Woozi's angelic grin contrasts his intense stage presence. As Little Woozi, his baby face is truly endearing in SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Woozi (SEVENTEEN)

Cha Eunwoo's perfect smile is as bright as the stars. Known as Face Genius, he's a living example of youthful beauty in ASTRO

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)

Eunha's sweet, childlike smile adds a magical touch to her performances. She's the Goddess of Sweetness in GFRIEND

Image: Source Music

Eunha (GFRIEND)

Changsub's mischievous grin is irresistible. As the Playful Heartthrob, his youthful spirit shines in BTOB

Image: Cube Entertainment

Lee Changsub (BTOB)

New's cheerful smile radiates energy. He's The Boyz's own Sunshine with a perpetual baby face that warms hearts

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment

New (The Boyz)

