K-pop idols with a baby face
His captivating eye-smile and sweet demeanor make Jimin an eternal baby-faced heartthrob. A true Mochi in the world of K-pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS)
D.O.'s heartwarming grin has earned him the endearing nickname Squishy. He's the definition of adorable in EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
D.O. (EXO)
Nayeon's twinkling eyes and radiant smile bring endless joy to ONCEs. She's TWICE's sunshine, known as Bunny Nayeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon (TWICE)
J-Hope's radiant smile could light up the darkest night. His 'Hope'ful grin is cherished by ARMYs worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
Lisa's charming smile exudes youthfulness and charisma. She's BLACKPINK's dynamic Maknae who keeps fans enchanted
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Woozi's angelic grin contrasts his intense stage presence. As Little Woozi, his baby face is truly endearing in SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Woozi (SEVENTEEN)
Cha Eunwoo's perfect smile is as bright as the stars. Known as Face Genius, he's a living example of youthful beauty in ASTRO
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)
Eunha's sweet, childlike smile adds a magical touch to her performances. She's the Goddess of Sweetness in GFRIEND
Image: Source Music
Eunha (GFRIEND)
New's cheerful smile radiates energy. He's The Boyz's own Sunshine with a perpetual baby face that warms hearts
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
New (The Boyz)