K-pop idols with adorable bunny features
Doyoung, NCT's vocalist, embraces his bunny-like appearance, often using a rabbit emoji on social media. His cute features make him easily recognizable and adored
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT’s Doyoung
Moonbyul, MAMAMOO's rapper, surprises with a sultry voice and an adorable bunny-like smile. Her charming grin adds a sweet touch to her versatile talent
Image: RBW.
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel charms with more than just talent – his ability to resemble a rabbit is a hidden delight
Image: KONNECT Entertainment.
Kang Daniel
Despite not being the youngest, CLC's Yujin is known for her youthful appearance and bunny-like visuals. Her sweet charm adds to the group's dynamic
Image: Cube Entertainment.
CLC’s Yujin
TXT's leader Soobin, during the "Cat and Dog" comeback, showcased a bunny-like resemblance in a photo shoot with adorable animals. His cuteness is hard to miss
TXT’s Soobin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisoo, dubbed "Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim," captivates with a perfect blend of sweetness and sophistication. Her bright eyes and bunny-like smile define her charm
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
EXO's eldest member, Xiumin, looks adorable in a rabbit-ear hat, accentuating his soft features and toothy smile. His bunny-like charm is undeniable
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO’s Xiumin
TWICE's eldest member, Nayeon, reigns as the aegyo queen with her adorable bunny-like persona. Her cuteness adds a delightful touch to the group
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE’s Nayeon
BTS's maknae Jungkook effortlessly channels an adorable baby bunny in a bunny costume. His bright eyes, bunny smile, and toned physique steal hearts
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’s Jungkook
With gentle eyes, a cute smile, and a habit of scrunching his nose, Wonpil exudes irresistible bunny charm. His soothing vocals make him a beloved DAY6 member
Image: JYP Entertainment.
DAY6's Wonpil