Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 10, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols with adorable bunny features

Doyoung, NCT's vocalist, embraces his bunny-like appearance, often using a rabbit emoji on social media. His cute features make him easily recognizable and adored

Image:  SM Entertainment.

NCT’s Doyoung

Moonbyul, MAMAMOO's rapper, surprises with a sultry voice and an adorable bunny-like smile. Her charming grin adds a sweet touch to her versatile talent

Image:  RBW.

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul

Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel charms with more than just talent – his ability to resemble a rabbit is a hidden delight

Image:  KONNECT Entertainment.

Kang Daniel

Despite not being the youngest, CLC's Yujin is known for her youthful appearance and bunny-like visuals. Her sweet charm adds to the group's dynamic

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

CLC’s Yujin

TXT's leader Soobin, during the "Cat and Dog" comeback, showcased a bunny-like resemblance in a photo shoot with adorable animals. His cuteness is hard to miss

TXT’s Soobin

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jisoo, dubbed "Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim," captivates with a perfect blend of sweetness and sophistication. Her bright eyes and bunny-like smile define her charm

Image:  YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

EXO's eldest member, Xiumin, looks adorable in a rabbit-ear hat, accentuating his soft features and toothy smile. His bunny-like charm is undeniable

Image:  SM Entertainment.

EXO’s Xiumin

TWICE's eldest member, Nayeon, reigns as the aegyo queen with her adorable bunny-like persona. Her cuteness adds a delightful touch to the group

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

TWICE’s Nayeon

BTS's maknae Jungkook effortlessly channels an adorable baby bunny in a bunny costume. His bright eyes, bunny smile, and toned physique steal hearts

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Jungkook

With gentle eyes, a cute smile, and a habit of scrunching his nose, Wonpil exudes irresistible bunny charm. His soothing vocals make him a beloved DAY6 member

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

DAY6's Wonpil

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here