 Sugandha Srivastava

july 12, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Idols With Beauty Marks Near Eyes

HyunA has a cute mole right under her left eye!

HyunA

Source: P NATION

GOT7‘s Jay B has two moles side-by-side on his left eyelid!

GOT7’s Jay B

Source: GOT 7

(G)I-DLE Soojin‘s mole is directly under her left eye!

(G)IDLE’S Soojin

Source: Cube Entertainment

MAMAMOO’s Solar has a mole right eyelid!

MAMAMOO’s Solar

Source: Rainbow Bridge World

B.A.P’s Daehyun has a mole directly under his left eye!

B.A.P’s Daehyun

Source: TS Entertainment

GOT7’s Bambam has a mole under his left eye!

GOT7 Bambam

Source: JYP Entertainment

Kang Daniel has a mole at the corner of his right eye!

Kang Daniel

Source: MMO Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has a mole on he left eyelid!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Source: YG Entertainment

iKON’s Jinhwan has a mole next to his right eye!

iKON’s Jinhwan

Source: YG Entertainment

CLC’s Eunbin has a mole at the corner of her right eye!

CLC’s Eunbin

Source: Cube Entertainment

