K-pop Idols With Beauty Marks Near Eyes
HyunA has a cute mole right under her left eye!
HyunA
Source: P NATION
GOT7‘s Jay B has two moles side-by-side on his left eyelid!
GOT7’s Jay B
Source: GOT 7
(G)I-DLE Soojin‘s mole is directly under her left eye!
(G)IDLE’S Soojin
Source: Cube Entertainment
MAMAMOO’s Solar has a mole right eyelid!
MAMAMOO’s Solar
Source: Rainbow Bridge World
B.A.P’s Daehyun has a mole directly under his left eye!
B.A.P’s Daehyun
Source: TS Entertainment
GOT7’s Bambam has a mole under his left eye!
GOT7 Bambam
Source: JYP Entertainment
Kang Daniel has a mole at the corner of his right eye!
Kang Daniel
Source: MMO Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has a mole on he left eyelid!
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Source: YG Entertainment
iKON’s Jinhwan has a mole next to his right eye!
iKON’s Jinhwan
Source: YG Entertainment
CLC’s Eunbin has a mole at the corner of her right eye!
CLC’s Eunbin
Source: Cube Entertainment