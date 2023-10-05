Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 05, 2023

K-pop idols with boyfriend aesthetic on IG

He may be a world-famous celebrity, but his Instagram feels like that of someone you might run into at your neighborhood café!

WONHO

Image: WONHO’s official Instagram 

This is a total boyfriend vibe, with more aesthetics, more candids and more selfies perfectly posted on his profile 

SHOWNU

Image:  SHOWNU’s official Instagram

A rich CEO boyfriend who could take you on rich dates in NY is right here. Does it sound dreamy? Well well, he is dreamy!

HYUNGWON

IMAGE: HYUNGWON’s official Instagram

So, are you on a date with this handsome hunk right here? He is casually lowering the shades to look at you when you are clicking his picture

ROWOON

IMAGE: ROWOON ’s official Instagram

What makes an aesthetic Instagram page other than these lovely and lively candid images and cute selfies

JUNHO

JUNHO’s official Instagram

He is very well known for his aesthetic posts on Instagram, all of them are just candids that make the fans go crazy

MINGYU

IMAGE: MINGYU’s official Instagram

Imagine you clicked a picture of your hungry boyfriend who is waiting for his food at the restaurant with you. Yes, that’s him, that’s S. Coups

S. Coups

IMAGE: S. Coups’s official Instagram

We know the love BTS’ RM has for art. Besides art, he has also arranged his Instagram aesthetically with his random selfies. His feed looks like that of a cool college student

RM

IMAGE: RM’s official Instagram

This is more like a husband vibe. So, now you know this is how it feels to go grocery shopping with your idol Soobin

Soobin

IMAGE: Soobin’s official Instagram

DK’s Instagram feed is so perfectly curated, it’s stunning! Filled with snaps and selfies, his IG seems totally natural

DK

DK’s official Instagram

