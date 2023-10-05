Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 05, 2023
K-pop idols with boyfriend aesthetic on IG
He may be a world-famous celebrity, but his Instagram feels like that of someone you might run into at your neighborhood café!
WONHO
Image: WONHO’s official Instagram
This is a total boyfriend vibe, with more aesthetics, more candids and more selfies perfectly posted on his profile
SHOWNU
Image: SHOWNU’s official Instagram
A rich CEO boyfriend who could take you on rich dates in NY is right here. Does it sound dreamy? Well well, he is dreamy!
HYUNGWON
IMAGE: HYUNGWON’s official Instagram
So, are you on a date with this handsome hunk right here? He is casually lowering the shades to look at you when you are clicking his picture
ROWOON
IMAGE: ROWOON ’s official Instagram
What makes an aesthetic Instagram page other than these lovely and lively candid images and cute selfies
JUNHO
JUNHO’s official Instagram
He is very well known for his aesthetic posts on Instagram, all of them are just candids that make the fans go crazy
MINGYU
IMAGE: MINGYU’s official Instagram
Imagine you clicked a picture of your hungry boyfriend who is waiting for his food at the restaurant with you. Yes, that’s him, that’s S. Coups
S. Coups
IMAGE: S. Coups’s official Instagram
We know the love BTS’ RM has for art. Besides art, he has also arranged his Instagram aesthetically with his random selfies. His feed looks like that of a cool college student
RM
IMAGE: RM’s official Instagram
This is more like a husband vibe. So, now you know this is how it feels to go grocery shopping with your idol Soobin
Soobin
IMAGE: Soobin’s official Instagram
DK’s Instagram feed is so perfectly curated, it’s stunning! Filled with snaps and selfies, his IG seems totally natural
DK
DK’s official Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.