K-pop Idols With Crush On Other Idols
Momo was Heechul's ideal type, confirmed when they met on Weekly Idol, and her adorable aegyo left him speechless.
SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul
Image: Heechul’s Instagram
Jungkook openly declared IU his ideal type and is famously known as her No.1 fan. In 2017, he was spotted enthusiastically watching IU's performance at the Melon Awards, showcasing his admiration for her talent.
BTS Jungkook
Image: BTS’ Instagram
Han Seungyeon couldn't hide her feelings for BTS’ Jimin, as she confessed to having her eye on him. The way she spoke revealed a clear and subtle crush on him, adding a touch of romance to the atmosphere.
KARA’s Han Seungyeon
Image: Han Seungyeon’s Instagram
BamBam's status as Girls Generation’s Taeyeon's biggest fanboy is widely recognized and celebrated within the K-pop community. His unwavering support and admiration for her have made him a standout example of a devoted fan.
GOT7’s Bambam
Image: Bambam’s Instagram
During an episode of Happy Together 3, Eunkwang openly revealed that his ideal crush was Red Velvet’s Seulgi, affectionately describing her as "cute." His sincere confession delighted fans and sparked interest in their potential connection.
BTOB’s Eunkwang
Image: Eunkwang’s Instagram
In the past, IU had a huge crush on Taeyang from BIGBANG, considering him her ideal type and remaining steadfast in her feelings.
IU
Image: IU’s Instagram
Chanyeol was captivated by Red Velvet’s Irene's beauty and exclaimed, "Wow, she's pretty!" He blushed as he realized the camera had caught his candid reaction.
EXO’s chanyeol
Image: Chanyeol’s Instagram
The singer and actor once confessed his liking for Red Velvet's Irene's beauty right in front of her, making the girl group leader a little flustered.
SF9's Rowoon
Image: Rowoon's Instagram
