K-pop Idols with Good Cooking Skills
Jeongyeon from TWICE is a talented cook, having learned from her chef father who specialized in Korean cuisine. With all TWICE members living in the dorm, she takes on the responsibility of cooking for the group.
TWICE’s Jeongyeon
Image: Jeongyeon's Instagram
Leeteuk spent three years as the MC of the cooking variety show, The Best Cooking Secrets. He picked up a love for cooking from the show and even published his own cookbook recently!
Super Junior's Leeteuk
Image: Leeteuk’s Instagram
Momo amazed fans with her restaurant-quality home-cooked meals. Cooking has become her hobby, and she lovingly prepares dishes for her fellow members too!
TWICE's Momo
Image: Momo’s Instagram
Offstage, BLACKPINK's Jennie, a fierce performer, is also a cutie with a love for cooking. She's treated BLINKs to her baking skills and cooked for her group members too!
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Image: Jennie’s Instagram
Sungjae is highly skilled in the culinary arts, showcasing his talent on the cooking variety show, Idol Chef King, where he secured an impressive third place!
BTOB's Yook Sungjae
Image: Yook Sungjae’s Instagram
Mingyu displayed impressive cooking skills on the group's variety show, One Fine Day! As the resident chef of his group, he creates mouth-watering meals that leave everyone in awe
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu
Image: Mingyu’s Instagram
EXO's D.O. is the group's resident chef, renowned for preparing fantastic meals. He has openly expressed his passion for cooking, often stating that if he were not an idol, he would have pursued a career as a chef.
EXO's D.O.
Image: D.O.’s Instagram
NCT 127's Taeyong is a highly talented chef! In cooking and reality shows, he takes charge of preparing meals for the group, impressing everyone with dishes that resemble professional restaurant-quality fare!
NCT 127's Taeyong
Image: Taeyong’s Instagram
Red Velvet fans know Wendy as the group's best cook, renowned for her baking skills and ability to whip up delightful treats for members, managers, and other idols!
Red Velvet’s Wendy
Image: Wendy’s Instagram
Click Here
BTS' Jin is renowned among his group members for his excellent cooking skills and love for food, delighting fans with his culinary talents!
BTS’ Jin
vImage: Jin’s Instagram