Hemelin Darlong

august 05, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Idols with Good Cooking Skills

Jeongyeon from TWICE is a talented cook, having learned from her chef father who specialized in Korean cuisine. With all TWICE members living in the dorm, she takes on the responsibility of cooking for the group.

TWICE’s Jeongyeon 

Image: Jeongyeon's Instagram

Leeteuk spent three years as the MC of the cooking variety show, The Best Cooking Secrets. He picked up a love for cooking from the show and even published his own cookbook recently!

Super Junior's Leeteuk

Image: Leeteuk’s Instagram

Momo amazed fans with her restaurant-quality home-cooked meals. Cooking has become her hobby, and she lovingly prepares dishes for her fellow members too!

TWICE's Momo

Image: Momo’s Instagram

Offstage, BLACKPINK's Jennie, a fierce performer, is also a cutie with a love for cooking. She's treated BLINKs to her baking skills and cooked for her group members too!

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

Sungjae is highly skilled in the culinary arts, showcasing his talent on the cooking variety show, Idol Chef King, where he secured an impressive third place!

BTOB's Yook Sungjae 

Image:  Yook Sungjae’s Instagram

Mingyu displayed impressive cooking skills on the group's variety show, One Fine Day! As the resident chef of his group, he creates mouth-watering meals that leave everyone in awe

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Image: Mingyu’s Instagram

EXO's D.O. is the group's resident chef, renowned for preparing fantastic meals. He has openly expressed his passion for cooking, often stating that if he were not an idol, he would have pursued a career as a chef.

EXO's D.O. 

Image:  D.O.’s Instagram

NCT 127's Taeyong is a highly talented chef! In cooking and reality shows, he takes charge of preparing meals for the group, impressing everyone with dishes that resemble professional restaurant-quality fare!

NCT 127's Taeyong

Image: Taeyong’s Instagram

Red Velvet fans know Wendy as the group's best cook, renowned for her baking skills and ability to whip up delightful treats for members, managers, and other idols!

Red Velvet’s Wendy

Image:  Wendy’s Instagram

BTS' Jin is renowned among his group members for his excellent cooking skills and love for food, delighting fans with his culinary talents!

BTS’ Jin

vImage: Jin’s Instagram

