K-pop Idols with Impressive Athletic Skills
Starting a career as a K-pop idol is no easy feat. In addition to singing and rapping, they have to dance and entertain crowds live.
Image: Cube Entertainment
This journey requires some level of physical fitness, but a few stand out by taking it to the next level and pushing their limits.
Image: Source Music
Now, meet these seven remarkable K-pop idols whose athleticism will truly amaze you.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not just a musical maestro, Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, showcases his athletic prowess during "Kingdom: Legendary War" events
Stray Kids' Bang Chan
Image: JYP Entertainment.
A former ballerina, Kazuha exhibits her incredible fitness by acing a challenge with over 80 sit-ups in two minutes on "Idol's Physical Race
LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha
Image: Polaris Entertainment.
A competitive taekwondo champion, Kim Yo Han demonstrates his impressive skills on "TMI Show
WEi's Kim Yo Han
Image: OUI Entertainment.
Former professional ballroom dancer Xiaoting's flawless performance requires years of dedicated training
Kep1er's Xiaoting
Image: Swing Entertainment.
From the ice rink to the stage, nationally-ranked figure skater Sunghoon shines as a K-pop idol
ENHYPEN's Sunghoon
Image: BELIFT LAB.
Multi-talented Jeon Somi flaunts her taekwondo skills, showing her prowess beyond just her music career
Jeon Somi
Image: The Black Label.
Click Here
In addition to his musical talents, Jungkook excels in boxing, further establishing his versatility
BTS's Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC