K-pop idols with
INFP personality
As an INFP, DK exudes warmth through his powerful vocals, connecting with fans emotionally. His charismatic stage presence and versatility make him a standout performer
Image: Pledis Entertainment
DK (Lee Seok-min - SEVENTEEN)
A visionary INFP, HongJoong leads ATEEZ with passion, crafting intricate lyrics and melodies that showcase his introspective nature. His creativity and charisma define ATEEZ's identity
Image: KQ Entertainment
HongJoong (Kim Hong-joong - ATEEZ)
MAMAMOO's HwaSa, an INFP, embodies fierce individuality. Her soulful voice and bold performances convey a depth of emotion, making her an icon of authenticity
Image: RBW
HwaSa (Ahn Hye-jin - MAMAMOO)
Stray Kids' INFP, HyunJin, charms with his dreamy gaze and expressive vocals. His introspective lyrics and captivating stage presence reflect his artistic soul
Image: JYP Entertainment
HyunJin (Hwang Hyun-jin - Stray Kids)
A gentle INFP, IU, captivates with soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, creating emotional connections through music
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
BLACKPINK's trendsetting rapper, Jennie, an INFP, combines chic style with emotional depth in her performances, captivating audiences with both charisma and vulnerability
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK - Jennie Kim)
SEVENTEEN's charismatic leader, S.Coups, an INFP, leads with a balance of warmth and authority. His introspective lyrics and dynamic stage presence define SEVENTEEN's identity
Image: Pledis Entertainment
S. Coups
(Choi Seung-cheol - SEVENTEEN)
As an INFP, SeHun of EXO brings depth to his enigmatic charm. His captivating visuals, emotive performances, and artistic expression contribute to EXO's global appeal
Image: SM Entertainment
SeHun (Oh Se-hun - EXO)
BTS's V, an INFP, mesmerizes with his soulful voice and artistic vision. His expressive performances and introspective lyrics add a unique dimension to BTS's music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (Kim Tae-hyung - BTS)
INFP Eric Nam, a versatile artist, blends sincerity with talent. His soul-stirring vocals, engaging personality, and thoughtful songwriting make him a standout in the K-pop industry
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Eric Nam