Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols with
INFP personality

As an INFP, DK exudes warmth through his powerful vocals, connecting with fans emotionally. His charismatic stage presence and versatility make him a standout performer

Image: Pledis Entertainment

DK (Lee Seok-min - SEVENTEEN)

A visionary INFP, HongJoong leads ATEEZ with passion, crafting intricate lyrics and melodies that showcase his introspective nature. His creativity and charisma define ATEEZ's identity

Image: KQ Entertainment

HongJoong (Kim Hong-joong - ATEEZ)

MAMAMOO's HwaSa, an INFP, embodies fierce individuality. Her soulful voice and bold performances convey a depth of emotion, making her an icon of authenticity

Image: RBW

HwaSa (Ahn Hye-jin - MAMAMOO)

Stray Kids' INFP, HyunJin, charms with his dreamy gaze and expressive vocals. His introspective lyrics and captivating stage presence reflect his artistic soul

Image: JYP Entertainment

HyunJin (Hwang Hyun-jin - Stray Kids)

A gentle INFP, IU, captivates with soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, creating emotional connections through music

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

BLACKPINK's trendsetting rapper, Jennie, an INFP, combines chic style with emotional depth in her performances, captivating audiences with both charisma and vulnerability

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK - Jennie Kim)

SEVENTEEN's charismatic leader, S.Coups, an INFP, leads with a balance of warmth and authority. His introspective lyrics and dynamic stage presence define SEVENTEEN's identity

Image: Pledis Entertainment

S. Coups
(Choi Seung-cheol - SEVENTEEN)

As an INFP, SeHun of EXO brings depth to his enigmatic charm. His captivating visuals, emotive performances, and artistic expression contribute to EXO's global appeal

Image: SM Entertainment

SeHun (Oh Se-hun - EXO)

BTS's V, an INFP, mesmerizes with his soulful voice and artistic vision. His expressive performances and introspective lyrics add a unique dimension to BTS's music

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (Kim Tae-hyung - BTS)

INFP Eric Nam, a versatile artist, blends sincerity with talent. His soul-stirring vocals, engaging personality, and thoughtful songwriting make him a standout in the K-pop industry

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Eric Nam

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here