Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols with Main character vibes

With ethereal charm and versatile talents, IU exudes main-character vibes. Her captivating voice and acting prowess create a magnetic presence

Image: EDAM

IU (Lee Ji-eun) 

RM, BTS's leader, commands the main character's energy with intelligence and charisma. His poetic lyrics and leadership elevate him as a cultural icon.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS) 

Minhyun, the visual prince, possesses an otherworldly charm. His presence transforms ordinary moments into a fairy tale narrative

NU'EST's Minhyun 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Ong Seong-wu embodies main character vibes with his multifaceted talents—singer, actor, and dancer. His charm and dedication create a captivating narrative

Ong Seong-wu 

Image: Fantagio

Hwasa, with her bold charisma and powerful vocals, commands a main character presence. A trendsetter in music, fashion, and attitude

Hwasa (Mamamoo) 

Image: RBW

Rowoon (SF9) 

Image: FNC Entertainment

Rowoon's tall stature and handsome visuals bring main character energy to life. As an idol and actor, he captivates with talent and charm

Joy emanates main character vibes with her vibrant personality and versatile talents. Her singing, acting, and visuals create a captivating narrative

Joy (Red Velvet) 

Image: SM Entertainment

Sehun's cool and mysterious aura gives him main character appeal. A skilled dancer and actor, he continues to mesmerize with his evolving narrative

Sehun (EXO) 

Image: SM Entertainment

Yuju, with her powerful vocals and endearing charm, embodies the main character vibes. A versatile performer with a captivating presence

Yuju (GFRIEND) 

 Image: Source Music

Felix, a deep -voiced maestro, brings resonance to Stray Kids. He exudes main-character energy with his rockstar charisma and versatile talents

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here