K-pop idols with Main character vibes
With ethereal charm and versatile talents, IU exudes main-character vibes. Her captivating voice and acting prowess create a magnetic presence
Image: EDAM
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
RM, BTS's leader, commands the main character's energy with intelligence and charisma. His poetic lyrics and leadership elevate him as a cultural icon.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
Minhyun, the visual prince, possesses an otherworldly charm. His presence transforms ordinary moments into a fairy tale narrative
NU'EST's Minhyun
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Ong Seong-wu embodies main character vibes with his multifaceted talents—singer, actor, and dancer. His charm and dedication create a captivating narrative
Ong Seong-wu
Image: Fantagio
Hwasa, with her bold charisma and powerful vocals, commands a main character presence. A trendsetter in music, fashion, and attitude
Hwasa (Mamamoo)
Image: RBW
Rowoon (SF9)
Image: FNC Entertainment
Rowoon's tall stature and handsome visuals bring main character energy to life. As an idol and actor, he captivates with talent and charm
Joy emanates main character vibes with her vibrant personality and versatile talents. Her singing, acting, and visuals create a captivating narrative
Joy (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
Sehun's cool and mysterious aura gives him main character appeal. A skilled dancer and actor, he continues to mesmerize with his evolving narrative
Sehun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Yuju, with her powerful vocals and endearing charm, embodies the main character vibes. A versatile performer with a captivating presence
Yuju (GFRIEND)
Image: Source Music
Click Here
Felix, a deep -voiced maestro, brings resonance to Stray Kids. He exudes main-character energy with his rockstar charisma and versatile talents
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment