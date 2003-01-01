K-pop idols with numbers in their Stage names
Image: YG Entertainment
K-pop idols are renowned for their creativity and originality, and their stage names are no exception
These stage names often feature a combination of letters, symbols, and even numbers to make them unique
Image: YG Entertainment
Today we will look at a few K-pop idol names that went a stage forward and added numbers to their names
Image: Brave Entertainment
Se7en stands out as one of the first K-pop idols to incorporate a number into his stage name. He debuted as a soloist under YG Entertainment in 2003
Image: YG Entertainment
Se7en
DKB's D1, whose real name is Jang Dong-il, adds a unique touch to his stage name, incorporating a numerical element. It's a combination of his name's first letter and 1, which translates to il
Image: Brave Entertainment
D1
The stage name "The8" belongs to Xu Minghao, the talented and dynamic performer from SEVENTEEN. He chose to go by this stage name because the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The8
One is a South Korean singer and actor, whose birth name is Jung Je-won. He initially gained recognition as a member of the hip-hop duo 1PUNCH, which was formed under Brave Entertainment
ONE
Image: Brave Entertainment
Jung Wookjin, who goes by the stage name Nine, is the youngest member of OnlyOneOf. Even though his desired stage name was Jungwoo, he said that personally
Image: 8D Entertainment
Nine
TEN is a Thai member of NCT and its sub-units, NCT U and WayV. His birth name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, but he goes by the stage name "Ten," which is a nickname given to him by his parents
TEN
Image: SM Entertainment
Pentagon's YEO ONE, whose real name is Yeo Chang-gu, adopted his stage name as a unique moniker that sets him apart from others
YEO ONE
Image: Cube Entertainment