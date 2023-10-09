Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 09, 2023
K-pop idols with single-letter stage names
You may know of a couple of K-pop idols who use a single letter as their stage name
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Here is the list of K-pop idols who have single-letter distinct stage names that help them stand out
CREDITS: SOURCE MUSIC
Kim Taehyung adopted the stage name ‘V’ as a member of BTS. ‘V’ stands for Victory and represents the triumph over challenges and adversity
V (BTS)
Credits : BIGHIT MUSIC
A Japanese member of ONF, Mizuguchi Yuto, is popularly known as ‘U.’ This single-letter stage name stands out as a refreshingly minimalist choice
U (ONF)
Credits : WM Entertainment
Ji Chang-min from THE BOYZ chose his stage name ‘Q’ because it gives the feeling that everything is starting. He likes the name and feels that he is in the center at the start
Q (THE BOYZ)
Credits : IST Entertainment
VIXX’s leader Cha Hak Yeon's stage name ‘N’ came from the Japanese word en, which stands for Fate or Destiny
N (VIXX)
Credits: JYP Entertainment
INFINITE’s Kim Myung-soo chose his stage name ‘L’ because he believes he resembles the character ‘L’ from the anime Death Note
L (INFINITE)
Credits: Woollim Entertainment
Lee Minwoo, a member of the legendary first-generation K-pop group SHINHWA, adopted the stage name ‘M’ when he began his solo career in 2003.
M (SHINHWA)
Credits: SM Entertainment
Golden Child's Choi Sung Yun is professionally known by his stage name, ‘Y.’ He chose ‘Y’ after the Yun in his real name.
Y (Golden Child)
Credits: Woollim Entertainment
STYAC's 'J' is one of the few female idols who goes by single-letter stage names. The letter 'J' is also the first initial of her real name, Jang Ye Eun.
J (STAYC)
Credits: High Up Entertainment
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.