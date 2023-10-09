Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 09, 2023

K-pop idols with single-letter stage names

You may know of a couple of K-pop idols who use a single letter as their stage name

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Here is the list of K-pop idols who have single-letter distinct stage names that help them stand out

CREDITS: SOURCE MUSIC

Kim Taehyung adopted the stage name ‘V’ as a member of BTS. ‘V’ stands for Victory and represents the triumph over challenges and adversity

V (BTS)

Credits : BIGHIT MUSIC

A Japanese member of ONF, Mizuguchi Yuto, is popularly known as ‘U.’ This single-letter stage name stands out as a refreshingly minimalist choice

U (ONF)

 Credits : WM Entertainment

Ji Chang-min from THE BOYZ chose his stage name ‘Q’ because it gives the feeling that everything is starting. He likes the name and feels that he is in the center at the start

Q (THE BOYZ)

Credits : IST Entertainment

VIXX’s leader Cha Hak Yeon's stage name ‘N’ came from the Japanese word en, which stands for Fate or Destiny

N (VIXX)

Credits: JYP Entertainment

INFINITE’s Kim Myung-soo chose his stage name ‘L’ because he believes he resembles the character ‘L’ from the anime Death Note

L (INFINITE)

Credits: Woollim Entertainment

Lee Minwoo, a member of the legendary first-generation K-pop group SHINHWA, adopted the stage name ‘M’ when he began his solo career in 2003.

M (SHINHWA)

 Credits: SM Entertainment

Golden Child's Choi Sung Yun is professionally known by his stage name, ‘Y.’ He chose ‘Y’ after the Yun in his real name.

Y (Golden Child)

Credits: Woollim Entertainment

STYAC's 'J' is one of the few female idols who goes by single-letter stage names. The letter 'J' is also the first initial of her real name, Jang Ye Eun.

J (STAYC)

Credits: High Up Entertainment

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here