K-pop idols with 'smooth like butter' vocals
Baekhyun's velvety vocals effortlessly deliver a wide vocal range, from sweet falsettos to powerful notes, making him a standout in EXO's and his solo performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO)
As the lead vocalist of Girls' Generation, Taeyeon's emotive and soulful voice stands out. Her ability to convey a range of emotions creates timeless and captivating melodies
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Known for his crystal-clear and emotionally charged vocals, Chen's voice adds depth to EXO's discography. His ability to hit high notes with precision is remarkable
Image: SM Entertainment
Chen (EXO)
Wendy's smooth and powerful vocals, coupled with her versatility, make her a standout in Red Velvet. She effortlessly navigates various genres, showcasing her exceptional vocal control
Wendy (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jonghyun's soulful voice, coupled with emotional depth, defined SHINee's sound. His smooth and expressive vocals left a lasting impact on the K-pop industry
Jonghyun (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU's honeyed vocals, combined with her storytelling prowess, create an enchanting musical experience. Her ability to convey emotions through her voice has garnered widespread acclaim
V's deep and velvety voice adds a distinctive flavor to BTS's music. His smooth vocals, whether in ballads or upbeat tracks, contribute to the group's diverse sound
V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Solar's powerful and soulful voice is a standout in MAMAMOO. Her ability to seamlessly transition between different vocal styles contributes to the group's dynamic sound
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW
Onew's smooth and soothing vocals have been a cornerstone of SHINee's sound. His ability to convey warmth and emotion through his voice resonates with listeners
Onew (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jinho's impressive vocal range, coupled with his emotive delivery, showcases his skill as a main vocalist. His ability to hit high notes with ease has earned him recognition
Jinho (PENTAGON)
Image: Cube Entertainment