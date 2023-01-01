K-pop Idols with Tattoos
Jay Park has adorned his chest with tattoos commemorating his family members, featuring their birthdates
SOURCE: Jay Park’s Instagram
Jay Park:
BLACKPINK's Lisa sports two tattoos; a fairy on her arm and an edelweiss flower on her back, revealed in March 2023
SOURCE: Lisa’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Lisa:
Jackson proudly displays tattoos representing his parents' birth dates, Chinese zodiac symbols, and his fashion venture, TEAM WANG
SOURCE: Jackson’s Instagram
GOT’s Jackson Wang:
TWICE's Chaeyoung showcases her artistic style through a stunning tattoo collection, featuring symbols like cute vegetables, hearts, and more
TWICE’s Chayeong:
SOURCE: Chayeong’s Instagram
BIGBANG's G-Dragon weaves personal stories, artistic inspirations, and pop culture nods into a rich tapestry of tattoos, showcasing the multifaceted layers of his self-expression
G-DRAGON:
SOURCE: G-Dragon’s Instagram
HyunA's diverse tattoo collection is a vivid expression of personal stories, familial ties, and creative themes, revealing the multifaceted layers of her personality
HyunA:
SOURCE: HyunA’s Instagram
B.I:
SOURCE: B.I's Instagram
B.I's diverse tattoos, including phrases on his waist and chest, along with symbolic imagery like a paper airplane, encapsulate his personal reflections and artistic depth
Hyolyn's iconic cross tattoo not only serves as a stylish symbol in K-pop but also conceals a surgery scar, embodying her journey towards self-acceptance, faith, and a dedication to singing
Hyolyn:
SOURCE: Hyolyn’s Instagram
Soojin stands out among fourth-generation K-pop idols with her delicate and elegant tattoos, featuring the notable phrase "Self love is the best love" on the back of her arm
Soojin:
SOURCE: Soojin’s Instagram
Jungkook's diverse tattoos, from ARMY symbols to birth details, encapsulate his profound connection with BTS and symbolize personal experiences and growth
BTS’ Jungkook:
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music