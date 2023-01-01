Heading 3

Saumya

MARCH 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Idols with Tattoos

Jay Park has adorned his chest with tattoos commemorating his family members, featuring their birthdates

SOURCE: Jay Park’s Instagram

Jay Park: 

BLACKPINK's Lisa sports two tattoos; a fairy on her arm and an edelweiss flower on her back, revealed in March 2023

SOURCE: Lisa’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Lisa: 

Jackson proudly displays tattoos representing his parents' birth dates, Chinese zodiac symbols, and his fashion venture, TEAM WANG

SOURCE: Jackson’s Instagram

GOT’s Jackson Wang: 

TWICE's Chaeyoung showcases her artistic style through a stunning tattoo collection, featuring symbols like cute vegetables, hearts, and more

TWICE’s Chayeong: 

SOURCE: Chayeong’s Instagram

BIGBANG's G-Dragon weaves personal stories, artistic inspirations, and pop culture nods into a rich tapestry of tattoos, showcasing the multifaceted layers of his self-expression

G-DRAGON: 

SOURCE: G-Dragon’s Instagram

HyunA's diverse tattoo collection is a vivid expression of personal stories, familial ties, and creative themes, revealing the multifaceted layers of her personality

HyunA: 

SOURCE: HyunA’s Instagram

B.I:

SOURCE: B.I's Instagram

B.I's diverse tattoos, including phrases on his waist and chest, along with symbolic imagery like a paper airplane, encapsulate his personal reflections and artistic depth

Hyolyn's iconic cross tattoo not only serves as a stylish symbol in K-pop but also conceals a surgery scar, embodying her journey towards self-acceptance, faith, and a dedication to singing

Hyolyn: 

SOURCE: Hyolyn’s Instagram

Soojin stands out among fourth-generation K-pop idols with her delicate and elegant tattoos, featuring the notable phrase "Self love is the best love" on the back of her arm

Soojin: 

SOURCE: Soojin’s Instagram

Jungkook's diverse tattoos, from ARMY symbols to birth details, encapsulate his profound connection with BTS and symbolize personal experiences and growth

BTS’ Jungkook: 

SOURCE: BIGHIT Music

