Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols with the best fashion

Kai effortlessly blends luxury brands with clean, simple cuts, emphasizing prints, textures, and accessories, including his signature crop tops

Image Credits- Kai’s Instagram

EXO’s Kai

Hwasa has established herself as one of the hottest and boldest K-pop idols, mainly known for her distinct fashion sense

Image Credits- Hwasa’s Instagram

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Jennie has openly expressed her passion for fashion on numerous occasions. She effortlessly transitions between urban, relaxed looks and glamorous styles

Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jackson Wang is frequently mistaken for a fashion model. Renowned for his elegant and high-end fashion sense, he stands out as one of the chicest K-pop idols in the industry

GOT7’s Jackson

Image Credits- Jackson’s Instagram

Sunmi shines both on stage and the streets, showcasing her unique style on her Instagram account. Mixing feminine elegance with normcore accents, she adds luxurious accessories to stand out

Sunmi

Image Credits- Sunmi’s Instagram

Joy effortlessly blends sweetness, sexiness, and chicness in her style. Her love for fashion shines through in her playful airport outfits, where she explores urban and cute styles with ease

Red Velvet’s Joy

Image Credits-Joy’s Instagram

V is hailed as one of the top style icons in K-pop for his ability to effortlessly curate stunning outfits. Known for his love of color, prints, textures, and layers, he fearlessly wears whatever he likes, regardless of how unconventional it may seem to others

BTS’ V 

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Since her solo debut, SoMi has been sharing her casual and stage outfits, infusing them with fresh colors and striking the perfect balance between warm and cool shades

Jeon Somi

Image Credits- Somi’s Instagram

Yeonjun, a member of TXT, is celebrated for his remarkable talent on stage and his effortlessly cool style, earning him the title of K-pop's IT Boy

TXT’s Yeonjun

Image Credits- Yeonjun’s Instagram

Cha Eun Woo effortlessly exudes the boy-next-door charm with his fashion sense and striking visuals

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Image Credits- Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

