K-pop idols with the best fashion

Kai effortlessly blends luxury brands with clean, simple cuts, emphasizing prints, textures, and accessories, including his signature crop tops
Image Credits- Kai’s Instagram
EXO’s Kai
Hwasa has established herself as one of the hottest and boldest K-pop idols, mainly known for her distinct fashion sense
Image Credits- Hwasa’s Instagram
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
Jennie has openly expressed her passion for fashion on numerous occasions. She effortlessly transitions between urban, relaxed looks and glamorous styles
Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Jackson Wang is frequently mistaken for a fashion model. Renowned for his elegant and high-end fashion sense, he stands out as one of the chicest K-pop idols in the industry
GOT7’s Jackson
Image Credits- Jackson’s Instagram
Sunmi shines both on stage and the streets, showcasing her unique style on her Instagram account. Mixing feminine elegance with normcore accents, she adds luxurious accessories to stand out
Sunmi
Image Credits- Sunmi’s Instagram
Joy effortlessly blends sweetness, sexiness, and chicness in her style. Her love for fashion shines through in her playful airport outfits, where she explores urban and cute styles with ease
Red Velvet’s Joy
Image Credits-Joy’s Instagram
V is hailed as one of the top style icons in K-pop for his ability to effortlessly curate stunning outfits. Known for his love of color, prints, textures, and layers, he fearlessly wears whatever he likes, regardless of how unconventional it may seem to others
BTS’ V
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Since her solo debut, SoMi has been sharing her casual and stage outfits, infusing them with fresh colors and striking the perfect balance between warm and cool shades
Jeon Somi
Image Credits- Somi’s Instagram
Yeonjun, a member of TXT, is celebrated for his remarkable talent on stage and his effortlessly cool style, earning him the title of K-pop's IT Boy
TXT’s Yeonjun
Image Credits- Yeonjun’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo effortlessly exudes the boy-next-door charm with his fashion sense and striking visuals