Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 28, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols with the biggest Daesang awards

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS (65 wins) 

This is a South Korean boyband that not only achieved world success but also won the highest Daesang awards in the K-pop industry

This is a South Korean-Chinese boy band that won the highest Daesang awards after BTS including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, etc

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO (23 wins)

This is a South Korean girl group known for their catchy songs and synchronized dance moves who won almost 16 Daesang awards for their talent

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE (16 wins)

This was a boy band that was popular in the early 2010s. They have won multiple Daesang awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and many 

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG (13 wins)

This is a South Korean girl group that was highly popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s and won 11 Daesang awards including Album of the Year

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation (11 wins)

This is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2005 and won almost 10 Daesang awards including Artist of the Year

Image: Label SJ 

Super Junior (10 wins)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

This South Korean boy band debuted in the year 2015 and won 8 Daesang awards so far for their talented music and energetic songs

SEVENTEEN (8 wins)

The South Korean girl group that debuted in 2014 has won 7 Daesang awards so far for their perfect vocals including Album of the Year

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet (7 wins) 

This is the only boy band with over 23 members and 5 subunits that won 6 Daesang awards for their unique and experimental music

NCT (6 wins)

Image: SM Entertainment

This is a South Korean girl group that produces catchy and trending songs for their fans won 6 Daesang awards so far and many more to come 

BLACKPINK (6 wins)

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here