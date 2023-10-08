Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 08, 2023

K-pop idols with the cutest dimples

RM from BTS, with his deep dimples, has an endearing bright smile that captures hearts worldwide

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

RM

BLACKPINK's Lisa showcases her captivating dimples, accentuating her vibrant charisma and dance moves

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa

EXO's Chen boasts heartwarming dimples, enhancing his powerful vocals and warm stage presence

Chen

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Joy exhibits enchanting dimples, adding a sweet touch to her captivating visuals and cheerful personality

Joy

Image: SM Entertainment

DK from SEVENTEEN graces fans with his adorable dimples, complementing his powerful vocals and playful spirit

DK

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

TWICE's Sana radiates charm with her cute dimples, making her the group's sunny and endearing member

Sana

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Jin has charming, deep-set dimples that pair perfectly with his worldwide handsome visuals and dad jokes

Jin

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Red Velvet's Yeri showcases her adorable dimples, contributing to her youthful and lovable image

Yeri

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Sehun's mischievous dimples complete his chic and charismatic persona, both on and off stage

Sehun

Image:  SM Entertainment

MAMAMOO's Solar enchants fans with her cute dimples, which perfectly complement her powerful vocals and stage presence

Solar

Image: RBW Entertainment

